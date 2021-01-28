INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings. Net income was $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.05%, return on average equity (ROE) was 8.35% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 12.71%.

  • Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.61%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% for the third quarter of  2020.
  • Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Deposits decreased $213.3 million compared to September 30, 2020.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020.
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which is consistent with the same period last year.

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

  • ROA was 0.23%, ROE was 1.80% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 2.92%. Excluding the loss from the customer fraud ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.74%, ROE (non-GAAP) was 5.76% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 8.80%.
  • PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.67%.
  • Portfolio loans increased $88.7 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2019.
  • Deposits increased $384.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to December 31, 2019.
  • Mortgage banking income increased $8.4 million to $10.9 million compared to 2019 due to strong refinance activity.
  • Full year 2020 dividends declared increased 2.8% to $1.12 compared to $1.09 in 2019.

"The year 2020 was challenging for our country, the banking industry and S&T. I continue to be amazed by the resilience of our team of bankers and the communities that we serve during these difficult times," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "As I move on to my next chapter of retirement this coming March, I'm gratified to know that the S&T team will continue to perform at a high level for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Results (three months ended December 31, 2020)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.6 million to $69.9 million compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a reduction in deposit costs and the increased contribution of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to net interest income. Total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 12 basis points to 0.36% as higher cost Certificates of Deposits and Money Market accounts repriced. The PPP contribution increased by $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the beginning of loan forgiveness, which led to an increase in loan yield of 2 basis points to 3.89%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% in the prior quarter. Excluding PPP, net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 1 basis point to 3.35% compared to 3.36%.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses decreased $10.4 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $62.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $84.1 million, or 1.13% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The hotel loans have specific reserves of $6.7 million at December 31, 2020 which were based upon updated appraisals received during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.77% at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decline in mortgage banking income due to lower activity compared to the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million to $48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense increased $1.8 million mainly related to higher loan workout costs compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.8 million due to lower incentives, pension and medical costs compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $222.7 million to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $9.2 billion at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020 as loan originations continue to be impacted by the pandemic and $85.0 million of PPP loans were forgiven during the fourth quarter of 2020. Securities increased $55.5 million compared to September 30, 2020 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits decreased $213.3 million mainly due to decreases in interest-bearing demand of $118.4 million, money market of $96.5 million and certificates of deposits of $58.6 million compared to September 30, 2020.

All capital ratios increased at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 and remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2020 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

Full year net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million or $1.19 per diluted share. Full year results were impacted by the DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) merger that occurred on November 30, 2019 with 12 months of impact in 2020 compared to only one month in 2019.

Net interest income increased $32.6 million, or 13.2%, compared to 2019 primarily due to the merger with DNB. Net interest income was impacted by the decrease in interest rates and the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2020. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 26 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.64% for 2019. Noninterest income increased $7.2 million compared to the prior year primarily related to higher mortgage banking income of $8.4 million offset by the impact of the pandemic mainly on service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense increased $19.5 million compared to 2019. The DNB merger increased operating expenses which was offset by a reduction of $9.0 million in merger related expenses. FDIC insurance increased $4.3 million due to the DNB merger, the impact of recent financial results on certain components of the assessment calculation and Small Bank Assessment Credits received in 2019. Other expense increased $5.8 million in part due to higher loan collection costs in 2020 compared to 2019. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2020, excluding merger related expenses, was 53.86% compared to 51.39% for 2019.

The provision for credit losses increased $116.5 million to $131.4 million for 2020 compared to $14.9 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses increased significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic and the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) on January 1, 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $103.4 million for 2020 compared to $13.6 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud, charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $92.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. The adoption of CECL increased the allowance for credit losses by $17.5 million on January 1, 2020.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held January 25, 2021. This is consistent with the common stock dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. Dividends declared in 2020 increased $0.03, or 2.8%, to $1.12 compared to $1.09 for 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees

$71,148





$72,263





$77,426





Investment securities:













Taxable

3,371





3,473





3,744





Tax-exempt

851





885





836





Dividends

178





227





451





Total Interest and Dividend Income

75,548





76,848





82,457



















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

4,795





6,626





15,783





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

824





946





2,262





Total Interest Expense

5,619





7,572





18,045



















NET INTEREST INCOME

69,929





69,276





64,412





Provision for credit losses

7,130





17,485





2,105





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

62,799





51,791





62,307



















NONINTEREST INCOME













 Loss on sale of securities









(26)





 Debit and credit card fees

3,830





4,171





3,454





 Mortgage banking

3,100





3,964





765





 Service charges on deposit accounts

2,984





2,820





3,540





 Wealth management

2,486





2,522





2,412





 Commercial loan swap income

812





499





2,356





 Other

2,397





2,507





2,730





Total Noninterest Income

15,609





16,483





15,231



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

22,789





24,571





22,851





Net occupancy

4,068





3,441





3,219





Data processing and information technology

3,835





4,218





4,141





Furniture, equipment and software

2,904





2,440





2,337





Marketing

2,113





1,793





1,116





Other taxes

1,806





1,612





(818)





Professional services and legal

1,503





1,911





862





FDIC insurance

1,372





1,900





222





Merger related expenses









10,179





Other

8,138





6,360





6,069





Total Noninterest Expense

48,528





48,246





50,178



















Income Before Taxes

29,880





20,028





27,360





Income Tax Expense

5,703





3,323





5,091



















Net Income

$24,177





$16,705





$22,269



















Per Share Data:













Shares outstanding at end of period 

39,298,007





39,251,638





39,560,304





Average diluted shares outstanding

39,021,008





39,020,811





35,913,237





Diluted earnings per share

$0.62





$0.43





$0.62





Dividends declared per share

$0.28





$0.28





$0.28





Dividend yield (annualized)

4.51%





6.33%





2.78%





Dividends paid to net income

45.40%





65.61%





42.94%





Book value 

$29.38





$29.10





$30.13





Tangible book value (1)

$19.71





$19.40





$20.52





Market value

$24.84





$17.69





$40.29



















Profitability Ratios (annualized) 













Return on average assets 

1.05%





0.72%





1.11%





Return on average shareholders' equity 

8.35%





5.80%





8.30%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

12.71%





8.96%





12.04%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)

56.26%





55.75%





49.64%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2020



2019





INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees



$300,960





$300,625







Investment securities:













Taxable



14,918





14,733







Tax-exempt



3,497





3,302







Dividends



1,089





1,824







Total Interest and Dividend Income



320,464





320,484





















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits



35,986





63,026







Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



5,090





10,667







Total Interest Expense



41,076





73,693





















NET INTEREST INCOME



279,388





246,791







Provision for credit losses



131,424





14,873







Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



147,964





231,918





















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



142





(26)







Debit and credit card



15,093





13,405







Service charges on deposit accounts



11,704





13,316







Mortgage banking



10,923





2,491







Wealth management



9,957





8,623







Commercial loan swap income



4,740





5,503







Other



7,160





9,246







Total Noninterest Income



59,719





52,558





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits



90,115





83,986







Data processing and information technology



15,499





14,468







Net occupancy



14,529





12,103







Furniture, equipment and software



11,050





8,958







Other taxes



6,622





3,364







Professional services and legal



6,394





4,244







Marketing



5,996





4,631







FDIC insurance



5,089





758







Merger related expenses



2,342





11,350







Other



29,008





23,254







Total Noninterest Expense



186,644





167,116





















Income Before Taxes



21,039





117,360







Income taxes (benefit) expense



(1)





19,126





















Net Income



$21,040





$98,234





















Per Share Data:













Average diluted shares outstanding



39,073,219





34,679,478







Diluted earnings per share



$0.53





$2.82







Dividends declared per share



$1.12





$1.09







Dividends paid to net income



200.89%





38.03%





















Profitability Ratios 













Return on average assets 



0.23%





1.32%







Return on average shareholders' equity 



1.80%





9.98%







Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)



2.92%





14.41%







Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)



53.86%





51.39%







 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



ASSETS













Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$229,666





$308,489





$169,304





Federal funds sold









28,519





Securities, at fair value

773,693





718,169





784,283





Loans held for sale

18,528





16,724





5,256





Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate

3,244,974





3,290,138





3,416,518





Commercial and industrial

1,954,453





2,042,467





1,720,833





Commercial construction

474,280





477,429





375,445





Total Commercial Loans

5,673,707





5,810,034





5,512,796





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

918,398





950,887





998,585





Home equity

535,165





537,869





538,348





Installment and other consumer

80,915





80,735





79,033





Consumer construction

17,675





15,343





8,390





Total Consumer Loans

1,552,153





1,584,834





1,624,356





Total Portfolio Loans

7,225,860





7,394,868





7,137,152





Allowance for credit losses

(117,612)





(120,998)





(62,224)





Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,108,248





7,273,870





7,074,928





Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

13,030





15,777





22,977





Goodwill

373,424





373,417





371,621





Other assets

451,308





484,126





307,762





Total Assets

$8,967,897





$9,190,572





$8,764,649



















LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,261,994





$2,232,706





$1,698,082





Interest-bearing demand

864,510





982,956





962,331





Money market

1,937,063





2,033,585





1,949,811





Savings

969,508





938,475





830,919





Certificates of deposit

1,387,463





1,446,096





1,595,433





Total Deposits

7,420,538





7,633,818





7,036,576



















Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements

65,163





42,706





19,888





Short-term borrowings

75,000





83,000





281,319





Long-term borrowings

23,681





49,076





50,868





Junior subordinated debt securities

64,083





64,068





64,277





Total Borrowings

227,927





238,850





416,352





Other liabilities

164,721





175,789





119,723





Total Liabilities

7,813,186





8,048,457





7,572,651



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Total Shareholders' Equity

1,154,711





1,142,115





1,191,998





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,967,897





$9,190,572





$8,764,649



















Capitalization Ratios













Shareholders' equity / assets

12.88%





12.43%





13.60%





Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)

9.02%





8.64%





9.68%





Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.43%





9.11%





10.29%





Common equity tier 1 capital

11.33%





11.05%





11.43%





Risk-based capital - tier 1

11.74%





11.46%





11.84%





Risk-based capital - total

13.44%





13.18%





13.22%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$242,778



0.11%

$213,051



0.11%

$82,255



1.44%

Securities, at fair value

726,535



2.43%

759,094



2.41%

696,889



2.61%

Loans held for sale

4,206



2.98%

4,432



3.09%

3,582



3.56%

Commercial Loans:













Commercial real estate

3,269,109



3.77%

3,322,656



4.02%

3,056,513



4.77%

Commercial and industrial

2,012,774



3.95%

2,107,750



3.45%

1,666,061



4.77%

Commercial construction

481,136



3.42%

469,214



3.43%

339,274



4.71%

Total Commercial Loans

5,763,019



3.81%

5,899,620



3.77%

5,061,848



4.77%

Consumer Loans:













Residential mortgage

936,735



4.29%

954,861



4.33%

850,566



4.42%

Home equity

537,201



3.66%

536,735



3.73%

499,520



5.03%

Installment and other consumer

80,849



6.43%

79,649



6.47%

76,029



7.13%

Consumer construction

16,154



4.21%

14,475



4.32%

12,021



4.96%

Total Consumer Loans

1,570,939



4.18%

1,585,720



4.24%

1,438,136



4.78%

Total Portfolio Loans

7,333,958



3.89%

7,485,340



3.87%

6,499,984



4.77%

Total Loans

7,338,164



3.89%

7,489,772



3.87%

6,503,566



4.77%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

14,545



3.97%

15,157



5.11%

21,791



7.44%

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,322,022



3.65%

8,477,074



3.65%

7,304,501



4.53%

Noninterest-earning assets

802,037





815,930





619,586





Total Assets

$9,124,059





$9,293,004





$7,924,087



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits:













Interest-bearing demand

$904,190



0.11%

$967,735



0.18%

$810,909



0.75%

Money market

2,015,248



0.20%

2,074,862



0.33%

1,791,981



1.53%

Savings

956,438



0.07%

923,208



0.07%

783,990



0.26%

Certificates of deposit

1,423,727



0.93%

1,486,016



1.16%

1,417,619



1.91%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,299,603



0.36%

5,451,821



0.48%

4,804,499



1.30%

Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements

50,607



0.25%

64,000



0.25%

14,046



0.75%

Short-term borrowings

75,728



0.22%

84,310



0.38%

241,368



2.08%

Long-term borrowings

40,986



2.43%

49,269



2.52%

56,026



2.63%

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,073



3.11%

64,057



3.19%

54,801



4.33%

Total Borrowings

231,394



1.42%

261,636



1.44%

366,241



2.45%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,530,997



0.40%

5,713,457



0.53%

5,170,740



1.38%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,441,129





2,433,665





1,689,076





Shareholders' Equity

1,151,933





1,145,882





1,064,271





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,124,059





$9,293,004





$7,924,087



















Net Interest Margin (5)



3.38%



3.29%



3.55%

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2020



2019



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$179,887



0.29%

$59,941



2.06%

Securities, at fair value



764,311



2.49%

678,069



2.64%

Loans held for sale



5,105



3.13%

2,169



3.88%

Commercial Loans:











Commercial real estate



3,347,234



4.19%

2,945,278



4.92%

Commercial and industrial



2,018,318



3.85%

1,575,485



5.04%

Commercial construction



442,088



3.78%

278,665



5.11%

Total Commercial Loans



5,807,640



4.04%

4,799,428



4.97%

Consumer Loans:











Residential mortgage



964,740



4.25%

765,604



4.43%

Home equity



539,461



3.98%

475,149



5.31%

Installment and other consumer



80,032



6.56%

72,283



7.16%

Consumer construction



13,484



4.40%

10,896



5.44%

Total Consumer Loans



1,597,717



4.28%

1,323,932



4.90%

Total Portfolio Loans



7,405,357



4.09%

6,123,360



4.95%

Total Loans



7,410,462



4.09%

6,125,529



4.95%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



18,234



5.10%

21,833



7.52%

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,372,894



3.87%

6,885,372



4.71%

Noninterest-earning assets



779,853





550,164





Total Assets



$9,152,747





$7,435,536

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Interest-bearing demand



$961,823



0.28%

$641,403



0.61%

Money market



2,040,116



0.57%

1,691,910



1.79%

Savings



899,717



0.11%

766,142



0.25%

Certificates of deposit



1,517,643



1.36%

1,396,706



1.93%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits



5,419,299



0.66%

4,496,161



1.40%

Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements



57,673



0.29%

16,863



0.65%

Short-term borrowings



155,753



0.92%

255,264



2.51%

Long-term borrowings



47,953



2.50%

66,392



2.76%

Junior subordinated debt securities



64,092



3.57%

47,934



4.82%

Total Borrowings



325,471



1.56%

386,453



2.76%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,744,770



0.72%

4,882,614



1.51%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,238,488





1,569,014





Total Shareholders' Equity



1,169,489





983,908





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,152,747





$7,435,536

















Net Interest Margin (8)





3.38%



3.64%

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)













Commercial loans:



% Loans



% Loans



% Loans

Commercial real estate

$105,014

3.24%

$52,805

1.60%

$29,140

0.85%

Commercial and industrial

23,337

1.19%

12,498

0.61%

13,982

0.81%

Commercial construction

384

0.08%

1,504

0.31%

737

0.20%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

128,735

2.27%

66,807

1.15%

43,859

0.80%

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

13,008

1.42%

13,018

1.37%

7,519

0.75%

Home equity

4,935

0.92%

4,106

0.76%

2,639

0.49%

Installment and other consumer

96

0.12%

141

0.17%

40

0.05%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

18,039

1.15%

17,265

1.08%

10,198

0.63%

Total Nonperforming Loans

$146,774

2.03%

$84,072

1.13%

$54,057

0.76%





(dollars in thousands)















Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)















Charge-offs

$12,951



$13,667



$2,798





Recoveries

(1,713)



(754)



(802)





Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$11,238



$12,913



$1,996





















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)















Commercial Loans:















Commercial real estate

$10,185



$10,963



$829





Commercial and industrial

412



1,267



(121)





Commercial construction

293



(1)



404





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

10,890



12,229



1,112





Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage

68



274



112





Home equity

132



204



383





Installment and other consumer

148



206



389





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

348



684



884





Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$11,238



$12,913



$1,996





 





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)





2020



2019



Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)













Charge-offs





$106,365





$16,189





Recoveries





(2,986)





(2,544)





Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





$103,379





$13,645



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud





$58,671





$0





Commercial real estate





27,164





3,527





Commercial and industrial





15,004





7,540





Commercial construction





271





401





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





101,110





11,468





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage





435





364





Home equity





433





434





Installment and other consumer





1,401





1,461





Consumer construction









(82)





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





2,269





2,177





Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





$103,379





$13,645





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Asset Quality Data













Nonperforming loans

$146,774





$84,072





$54,057





OREO

2,155





2,317





3,525





Nonperforming assets

148,929





86,389





57,582





Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

29,289





18,648





8,912





Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

17,460





18,478





36,960





Total troubled debt restructurings

46,749





37,126





45,872





Nonperforming loans / total loans

2.03%





1.13%





0.76%





Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

2.06%





1.17%





0.81%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.63%





1.64%





0.87%





Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

80%





144%





115%





Net loan charge-offs

$11,238





$12,913





$1,996





Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.61%





0.69%





0.12%





































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)





2020



2019



Asset Quality Data













Net loan charge-offs





$103,379





$13,645





Net loan charge-offs / average loans





1.40%





0.22%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,154,711





$1,142,115





$1,191,998





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,278)





(380,735)





(380,247)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$774,434





$761,380





$811,751





Common shares outstanding

39,298





39,252





39,560





Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$19.71





$19.40





$20.52



















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (annualized)

$96,181





$66,455





$88,350





Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,853





2,069





1,025





Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$98,034





$68,524





$89,375



















Average total shareholders' equity

$1,151,933





$1,145,882





$1,064,271





Less: average  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,734)





(380,781)





(322,204)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$771,199





$765,101





$742,067





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

12.71%





8.96%





12.04%



















(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense

$48,528





$48,246





$50,178





Less: merger related expenses









(10,179)





Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$48,528





$48,246





$39,999



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$69,929





$69,276





$64,412





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

725





780





903





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

70,654





70,056





65,315





Noninterest income

15,609





16,483





15,231





Less: net losses on sale of securities









26





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$86,263





$86,539





$80,572





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.26%





55.75%





49.64%



















(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,154,711





$1,142,115





$1,191,998





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,278)





(380,735)





(380,247)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$774,434





$761,380





$811,751



















Total assets

$8,967,896





$9,190,572





$8,764,649





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,278)





(380,735)





(380,247)





Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,587,618





$8,809,837





$8,384,402





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.02%





8.64%





9.68%



















(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income

$75,548





$76,848





$82,457





Less: interest expense

(5,619)





(7,572)





(18,045)





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

69,929





69,276





64,412





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

725





780





903





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$70,654





$70,056





$65,315





Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$281,080





$278,701





$259,130





Average earning assets

$8,322,022





$8,477,074





$7,304,501





Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.38%





3.29%





3.55%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - continued:

















2020



2020



2019





Fourth



Third



Fourth





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes

$29,880





$20,028





$27,360





Plus: Provision for credit losses

7,130





17,485





2,238





Total

37,010





37,513





29,598





Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$147,235





$149,237





$117,427





Average assets

$9,124,059





$9,293,004





$7,924,087





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.61%





1.61%





1.48%























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2020



2019

















  (6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income





$21,040





$98,234





Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax





2,001





660





Net income before amortization of intangibles





$23,041





$98,894



















Average total shareholders' equity





$1,169,489





$983,908





Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability





(380,846)





(297,589)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





$788,643





$686,319





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





2.92%





14.41%



















  (7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense





$186,643





$167,116





Less: merger related expenses





(2,342)





(11,350)





Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items





$184,301





$155,766



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





$279,388





$246,791





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





3,202





3,757





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





282,590





250,548





Noninterest income





59,719





52,558





Less: net (gains)losses on sale of securities





(142)





26





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income





$342,167





$303,132





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





53.86%





51.39%



















  (8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income





$320,464





$320,484





Less: interest expense





(41,076)





(73,693)





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





279,388





246,791





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





3,202





3,757





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$282,590





$250,548





Average earning assets





$8,372,894





$6,885,372





Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)





3.38%





3.64%



















 PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes





$21,039





$117,360





Plus: Provision for credit losses





131,424





14,873





Total





152,463





132,233





Total (non-GAAP)





$152,463





$132,233





Average assets





$9,152,747





$7,435,536





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





1.67%





1.78%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



The following profitability metrics for the twelve  months ended December 31, 2020  are adjusted to exclude a $58.7 million loss related to a customer fraud.







2020







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,











Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net Income



$21,040





Provision for credit losses



58,671





Tax effect



(12,321)





Net income excluding fraud



$67,390













Net income excluding fraud



$67,390





Plus: amortization of intangibles , net of tax



2,001





Net income before amortization of intangibles



$69,391













Average total shareholders' equity



$1,169,489





Less: average goodwill and  intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(380,846)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$788,643





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



8.80%













Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Net income excluding fraud



$67,390





Average total assets



9,152,747





Return on average assets (non-GAAP)



0.74%













Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income excluding fraud



$67,390





Average total shareholders' equity



1,169,489





Return on average assets (non-GAAP)



5.76%





 

