INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings. Net income was $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights:
Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.05%, return on average equity (ROE) was 8.35% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 12.71%.
- Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.61%.
- Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% for the third quarter of 2020.
- Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020.
- Deposits decreased $213.3 million compared to September 30, 2020.
- The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020.
- S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which is consistent with the same period last year.
Full Year 2020 Highlights:
- ROA was 0.23%, ROE was 1.80% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 2.92%. Excluding the loss from the customer fraud ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.74%, ROE (non-GAAP) was 5.76% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 8.80%.
- PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.67%.
- Portfolio loans increased $88.7 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2019.
- Deposits increased $384.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to December 31, 2019.
- Mortgage banking income increased $8.4 million to $10.9 million compared to 2019 due to strong refinance activity.
- Full year 2020 dividends declared increased 2.8% to $1.12 compared to $1.09 in 2019.
"The year 2020 was challenging for our country, the banking industry and S&T. I continue to be amazed by the resilience of our team of bankers and the communities that we serve during these difficult times," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "As I move on to my next chapter of retirement this coming March, I'm gratified to know that the S&T team will continue to perform at a high level for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Results (three months ended December 31, 2020)
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.6 million to $69.9 million compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a reduction in deposit costs and the increased contribution of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to net interest income. Total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 12 basis points to 0.36% as higher cost Certificates of Deposits and Money Market accounts repriced. The PPP contribution increased by $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the beginning of loan forgiveness, which led to an increase in loan yield of 2 basis points to 3.89%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% in the prior quarter. Excluding PPP, net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 1 basis point to 3.35% compared to 3.36%.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses decreased $10.4 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $62.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $84.1 million, or 1.13% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The hotel loans have specific reserves of $6.7 million at December 31, 2020 which were based upon updated appraisals received during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.77% at September 30, 2020.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decline in mortgage banking income due to lower activity compared to the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million to $48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense increased $1.8 million mainly related to higher loan workout costs compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.8 million due to lower incentives, pension and medical costs compared to the prior quarter.
Financial Condition
Total assets decreased $222.7 million to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $9.2 billion at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020 as loan originations continue to be impacted by the pandemic and $85.0 million of PPP loans were forgiven during the fourth quarter of 2020. Securities increased $55.5 million compared to September 30, 2020 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits decreased $213.3 million mainly due to decreases in interest-bearing demand of $118.4 million, money market of $96.5 million and certificates of deposits of $58.6 million compared to September 30, 2020.
All capital ratios increased at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 and remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Full Year 2020 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
Full year net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million or $1.19 per diluted share. Full year results were impacted by the DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) merger that occurred on November 30, 2019 with 12 months of impact in 2020 compared to only one month in 2019.
Net interest income increased $32.6 million, or 13.2%, compared to 2019 primarily due to the merger with DNB. Net interest income was impacted by the decrease in interest rates and the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2020. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 26 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.64% for 2019. Noninterest income increased $7.2 million compared to the prior year primarily related to higher mortgage banking income of $8.4 million offset by the impact of the pandemic mainly on service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense increased $19.5 million compared to 2019. The DNB merger increased operating expenses which was offset by a reduction of $9.0 million in merger related expenses. FDIC insurance increased $4.3 million due to the DNB merger, the impact of recent financial results on certain components of the assessment calculation and Small Bank Assessment Credits received in 2019. Other expense increased $5.8 million in part due to higher loan collection costs in 2020 compared to 2019. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2020, excluding merger related expenses, was 53.86% compared to 51.39% for 2019.
The provision for credit losses increased $116.5 million to $131.4 million for 2020 compared to $14.9 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses increased significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic and the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) on January 1, 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $103.4 million for 2020 compared to $13.6 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud, charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $92.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. The adoption of CECL increased the allowance for credit losses by $17.5 million on January 1, 2020.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held January 25, 2021. This is consistent with the common stock dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. Dividends declared in 2020 increased $0.03, or 2.8%, to $1.12 compared to $1.09 for 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$71,148
$72,263
$77,426
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,371
3,473
3,744
Tax-exempt
851
885
836
Dividends
178
227
451
Total Interest and Dividend Income
75,548
76,848
82,457
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
4,795
6,626
15,783
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
824
946
2,262
Total Interest Expense
5,619
7,572
18,045
NET INTEREST INCOME
69,929
69,276
64,412
Provision for credit losses
7,130
17,485
2,105
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
62,799
51,791
62,307
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loss on sale of securities
—
—
(26)
Debit and credit card fees
3,830
4,171
3,454
Mortgage banking
3,100
3,964
765
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,984
2,820
3,540
Wealth management
2,486
2,522
2,412
Commercial loan swap income
812
499
2,356
Other
2,397
2,507
2,730
Total Noninterest Income
15,609
16,483
15,231
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
22,789
24,571
22,851
Net occupancy
4,068
3,441
3,219
Data processing and information technology
3,835
4,218
4,141
Furniture, equipment and software
2,904
2,440
2,337
Marketing
2,113
1,793
1,116
Other taxes
1,806
1,612
(818)
Professional services and legal
1,503
1,911
862
FDIC insurance
1,372
1,900
222
Merger related expenses
—
—
10,179
Other
8,138
6,360
6,069
Total Noninterest Expense
48,528
48,246
50,178
Income Before Taxes
29,880
20,028
27,360
Income Tax Expense
5,703
3,323
5,091
Net Income
$24,177
$16,705
$22,269
Per Share Data:
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,298,007
39,251,638
39,560,304
Average diluted shares outstanding
39,021,008
39,020,811
35,913,237
Diluted earnings per share
$0.62
$0.43
$0.62
Dividends declared per share
$0.28
$0.28
$0.28
Dividend yield (annualized)
4.51%
6.33%
2.78%
Dividends paid to net income
45.40%
65.61%
42.94%
Book value
$29.38
$29.10
$30.13
Tangible book value (1)
$19.71
$19.40
$20.52
Market value
$24.84
$17.69
$40.29
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.05%
0.72%
1.11%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.35%
5.80%
8.30%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
12.71%
8.96%
12.04%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)
56.26%
55.75%
49.64%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$300,960
$300,625
Investment securities:
Taxable
14,918
14,733
Tax-exempt
3,497
3,302
Dividends
1,089
1,824
Total Interest and Dividend Income
320,464
320,484
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
35,986
63,026
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
5,090
10,667
Total Interest Expense
41,076
73,693
NET INTEREST INCOME
279,388
246,791
Provision for credit losses
131,424
14,873
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
147,964
231,918
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
142
(26)
Debit and credit card
15,093
13,405
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,704
13,316
Mortgage banking
10,923
2,491
Wealth management
9,957
8,623
Commercial loan swap income
4,740
5,503
Other
7,160
9,246
Total Noninterest Income
59,719
52,558
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
90,115
83,986
Data processing and information technology
15,499
14,468
Net occupancy
14,529
12,103
Furniture, equipment and software
11,050
8,958
Other taxes
6,622
3,364
Professional services and legal
6,394
4,244
Marketing
5,996
4,631
FDIC insurance
5,089
758
Merger related expenses
2,342
11,350
Other
29,008
23,254
Total Noninterest Expense
186,644
167,116
Income Before Taxes
21,039
117,360
Income taxes (benefit) expense
(1)
19,126
Net Income
$21,040
$98,234
Per Share Data:
Average diluted shares outstanding
39,073,219
34,679,478
Diluted earnings per share
$0.53
$2.82
Dividends declared per share
$1.12
$1.09
Dividends paid to net income
200.89%
38.03%
Profitability Ratios
Return on average assets
0.23%
1.32%
Return on average shareholders' equity
1.80%
9.98%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)
2.92%
14.41%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)
53.86%
51.39%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$229,666
$308,489
$169,304
Federal funds sold
—
—
28,519
Securities, at fair value
773,693
718,169
784,283
Loans held for sale
18,528
16,724
5,256
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,244,974
3,290,138
3,416,518
Commercial and industrial
1,954,453
2,042,467
1,720,833
Commercial construction
474,280
477,429
375,445
Total Commercial Loans
5,673,707
5,810,034
5,512,796
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
918,398
950,887
998,585
Home equity
535,165
537,869
538,348
Installment and other consumer
80,915
80,735
79,033
Consumer construction
17,675
15,343
8,390
Total Consumer Loans
1,552,153
1,584,834
1,624,356
Total Portfolio Loans
7,225,860
7,394,868
7,137,152
Allowance for credit losses
(117,612)
(120,998)
(62,224)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
7,108,248
7,273,870
7,074,928
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
13,030
15,777
22,977
Goodwill
373,424
373,417
371,621
Other assets
451,308
484,126
307,762
Total Assets
$8,967,897
$9,190,572
$8,764,649
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,261,994
$2,232,706
$1,698,082
Interest-bearing demand
864,510
982,956
962,331
Money market
1,937,063
2,033,585
1,949,811
Savings
969,508
938,475
830,919
Certificates of deposit
1,387,463
1,446,096
1,595,433
Total Deposits
7,420,538
7,633,818
7,036,576
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
65,163
42,706
19,888
Short-term borrowings
75,000
83,000
281,319
Long-term borrowings
23,681
49,076
50,868
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,083
64,068
64,277
Total Borrowings
227,927
238,850
416,352
Other liabilities
164,721
175,789
119,723
Total Liabilities
7,813,186
8,048,457
7,572,651
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,154,711
1,142,115
1,191,998
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$8,967,897
$9,190,572
$8,764,649
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
12.88%
12.43%
13.60%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)
9.02%
8.64%
9.68%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.43%
9.11%
10.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.33%
11.05%
11.43%
Risk-based capital - tier 1
11.74%
11.46%
11.84%
Risk-based capital - total
13.44%
13.18%
13.22%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$242,778
0.11%
$213,051
0.11%
$82,255
1.44%
Securities, at fair value
726,535
2.43%
759,094
2.41%
696,889
2.61%
Loans held for sale
4,206
2.98%
4,432
3.09%
3,582
3.56%
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
3,269,109
3.77%
3,322,656
4.02%
3,056,513
4.77%
Commercial and industrial
2,012,774
3.95%
2,107,750
3.45%
1,666,061
4.77%
Commercial construction
481,136
3.42%
469,214
3.43%
339,274
4.71%
Total Commercial Loans
5,763,019
3.81%
5,899,620
3.77%
5,061,848
4.77%
Consumer Loans:
Residential mortgage
936,735
4.29%
954,861
4.33%
850,566
4.42%
Home equity
537,201
3.66%
536,735
3.73%
499,520
5.03%
Installment and other consumer
80,849
6.43%
79,649
6.47%
76,029
7.13%
Consumer construction
16,154
4.21%
14,475
4.32%
12,021
4.96%
Total Consumer Loans
1,570,939
4.18%
1,585,720
4.24%
1,438,136
4.78%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,333,958
3.89%
7,485,340
3.87%
6,499,984
4.77%
Total Loans
7,338,164
3.89%
7,489,772
3.87%
6,503,566
4.77%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
14,545
3.97%
15,157
5.11%
21,791
7.44%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,322,022
3.65%
8,477,074
3.65%
7,304,501
4.53%
Noninterest-earning assets
802,037
815,930
619,586
Total Assets
$9,124,059
$9,293,004
$7,924,087
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$904,190
0.11%
$967,735
0.18%
$810,909
0.75%
Money market
2,015,248
0.20%
2,074,862
0.33%
1,791,981
1.53%
Savings
956,438
0.07%
923,208
0.07%
783,990
0.26%
Certificates of deposit
1,423,727
0.93%
1,486,016
1.16%
1,417,619
1.91%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,299,603
0.36%
5,451,821
0.48%
4,804,499
1.30%
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
50,607
0.25%
64,000
0.25%
14,046
0.75%
Short-term borrowings
75,728
0.22%
84,310
0.38%
241,368
2.08%
Long-term borrowings
40,986
2.43%
49,269
2.52%
56,026
2.63%
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,073
3.11%
64,057
3.19%
54,801
4.33%
Total Borrowings
231,394
1.42%
261,636
1.44%
366,241
2.45%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,530,997
0.40%
5,713,457
0.53%
5,170,740
1.38%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,441,129
2,433,665
1,689,076
Shareholders' Equity
1,151,933
1,145,882
1,064,271
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,124,059
$9,293,004
$7,924,087
Net Interest Margin (5)
3.38%
3.29%
3.55%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$179,887
0.29%
$59,941
2.06%
Securities, at fair value
764,311
2.49%
678,069
2.64%
Loans held for sale
5,105
3.13%
2,169
3.88%
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
3,347,234
4.19%
2,945,278
4.92%
Commercial and industrial
2,018,318
3.85%
1,575,485
5.04%
Commercial construction
442,088
3.78%
278,665
5.11%
Total Commercial Loans
5,807,640
4.04%
4,799,428
4.97%
Consumer Loans:
Residential mortgage
964,740
4.25%
765,604
4.43%
Home equity
539,461
3.98%
475,149
5.31%
Installment and other consumer
80,032
6.56%
72,283
7.16%
Consumer construction
13,484
4.40%
10,896
5.44%
Total Consumer Loans
1,597,717
4.28%
1,323,932
4.90%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,405,357
4.09%
6,123,360
4.95%
Total Loans
7,410,462
4.09%
6,125,529
4.95%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
18,234
5.10%
21,833
7.52%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,372,894
3.87%
6,885,372
4.71%
Noninterest-earning assets
779,853
550,164
Total Assets
$9,152,747
$7,435,536
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$961,823
0.28%
$641,403
0.61%
Money market
2,040,116
0.57%
1,691,910
1.79%
Savings
899,717
0.11%
766,142
0.25%
Certificates of deposit
1,517,643
1.36%
1,396,706
1.93%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,419,299
0.66%
4,496,161
1.40%
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
57,673
0.29%
16,863
0.65%
Short-term borrowings
155,753
0.92%
255,264
2.51%
Long-term borrowings
47,953
2.50%
66,392
2.76%
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,092
3.57%
47,934
4.82%
Total Borrowings
325,471
1.56%
386,453
2.76%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,744,770
0.72%
4,882,614
1.51%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,238,488
1,569,014
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,169,489
983,908
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,152,747
$7,435,536
Net Interest Margin (8)
3.38%
3.64%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans:
% Loans
% Loans
% Loans
Commercial real estate
$105,014
3.24%
$52,805
1.60%
$29,140
0.85%
Commercial and industrial
23,337
1.19%
12,498
0.61%
13,982
0.81%
Commercial construction
384
0.08%
1,504
0.31%
737
0.20%
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
128,735
2.27%
66,807
1.15%
43,859
0.80%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
13,008
1.42%
13,018
1.37%
7,519
0.75%
Home equity
4,935
0.92%
4,106
0.76%
2,639
0.49%
Installment and other consumer
96
0.12%
141
0.17%
40
0.05%
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
18,039
1.15%
17,265
1.08%
10,198
0.63%
Total Nonperforming Loans
$146,774
2.03%
$84,072
1.13%
$54,057
0.76%
(dollars in thousands)
Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$12,951
$13,667
$2,798
Recoveries
(1,713)
(754)
(802)
Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$11,238
$12,913
$1,996
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
$10,185
$10,963
$829
Commercial and industrial
412
1,267
(121)
Commercial construction
293
(1)
404
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
10,890
12,229
1,112
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
68
274
112
Home equity
132
204
383
Installment and other consumer
148
206
389
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
348
684
884
Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$11,238
$12,913
$1,996
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$106,365
$16,189
Recoveries
(2,986)
(2,544)
Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$103,379
$13,645
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Customer fraud
$58,671
$0
Commercial real estate
27,164
3,527
Commercial and industrial
15,004
7,540
Commercial construction
271
401
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
101,110
11,468
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
435
364
Home equity
433
434
Installment and other consumer
1,401
1,461
Consumer construction
—
(82)
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
2,269
2,177
Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$103,379
$13,645
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans
$146,774
$84,072
$54,057
OREO
2,155
2,317
3,525
Nonperforming assets
148,929
86,389
57,582
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
29,289
18,648
8,912
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
17,460
18,478
36,960
Total troubled debt restructurings
46,749
37,126
45,872
Nonperforming loans / total loans
2.03%
1.13%
0.76%
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
2.06%
1.17%
0.81%
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.63%
1.64%
0.87%
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
80%
144%
115%
Net loan charge-offs
$11,238
$12,913
$1,996
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
0.61%
0.69%
0.12%
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs
$103,379
$13,645
Net loan charge-offs / average loans
1.40%
0.22%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,154,711
$1,142,115
$1,191,998
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,278)
(380,735)
(380,247)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$774,434
$761,380
$811,751
Common shares outstanding
39,298
39,252
39,560
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$19.71
$19.40
$20.52
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$96,181
$66,455
$88,350
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,853
2,069
1,025
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$98,034
$68,524
$89,375
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,151,933
$1,145,882
$1,064,271
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,734)
(380,781)
(322,204)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$771,199
$765,101
$742,067
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
12.71%
8.96%
12.04%
(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$48,528
$48,246
$50,178
Less: merger related expenses
—
—
(10,179)
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
$48,528
$48,246
$39,999
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$69,929
$69,276
$64,412
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
725
780
903
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
70,654
70,056
65,315
Noninterest income
15,609
16,483
15,231
Less: net losses on sale of securities
—
—
26
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$86,263
$86,539
$80,572
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
56.26%
55.75%
49.64%
(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,154,711
$1,142,115
$1,191,998
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,278)
(380,735)
(380,247)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$774,434
$761,380
$811,751
Total assets
$8,967,896
$9,190,572
$8,764,649
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,278)
(380,735)
(380,247)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$8,587,618
$8,809,837
$8,384,402
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.02%
8.64%
9.68%
(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income
$75,548
$76,848
$82,457
Less: interest expense
(5,619)
(7,572)
(18,045)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
69,929
69,276
64,412
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
725
780
903
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$70,654
$70,056
$65,315
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$281,080
$278,701
$259,130
Average earning assets
$8,322,022
$8,477,074
$7,304,501
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.38%
3.29%
3.55%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - continued:
2020
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$29,880
$20,028
$27,360
Plus: Provision for credit losses
7,130
17,485
2,238
Total
37,010
37,513
29,598
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$147,235
$149,237
$117,427
Average assets
$9,124,059
$9,293,004
$7,924,087
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.61%
1.61%
1.48%
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income
$21,040
$98,234
Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax
2,001
660
Net income before amortization of intangibles
$23,041
$98,894
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,169,489
$983,908
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,846)
(297,589)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$788,643
$686,319
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
2.92%
14.41%
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$186,643
$167,116
Less: merger related expenses
(2,342)
(11,350)
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
$184,301
$155,766
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$279,388
$246,791
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
3,202
3,757
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
282,590
250,548
Noninterest income
59,719
52,558
Less: net (gains)losses on sale of securities
(142)
26
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$342,167
$303,132
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.86%
51.39%
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income
$320,464
$320,484
Less: interest expense
(41,076)
(73,693)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
279,388
246,791
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
3,202
3,757
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$282,590
$250,548
Average earning assets
$8,372,894
$6,885,372
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.38%
3.64%
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$21,039
$117,360
Plus: Provision for credit losses
131,424
14,873
Total
152,463
132,233
Total (non-GAAP)
$152,463
$132,233
Average assets
$9,152,747
$7,435,536
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.67%
1.78%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
The following profitability metrics for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are adjusted to exclude a $58.7 million loss related to a customer fraud.
2020
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net Income
$21,040
Provision for credit losses
58,671
Tax effect
(12,321)
Net income excluding fraud
$67,390
Net income excluding fraud
$67,390
Plus: amortization of intangibles , net of tax
2,001
Net income before amortization of intangibles
$69,391
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,169,489
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(380,846)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$788,643
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
8.80%
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Net income excluding fraud
$67,390
Average total assets
9,152,747
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.74%
Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income excluding fraud
$67,390
Average total shareholders' equity
1,169,489
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
5.76%
