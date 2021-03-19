S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)

LONGMONT, Colo., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://swseedco.com/investors/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/40327. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2021reg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:      

Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company                      

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 506-1164       

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com      

sanw@lythampartners.com 



www.lythampartners.com

