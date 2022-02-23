MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CXera is proud to announce high-tech start-up veteran Hon Wong has joined the company as an Advisor and Board Member. Hon's extensive hands-on experience with all aspects of early stage growth has already been a valuable asset to CXera and its management team.
Over more than 30 years, Hon has founded and been on the board of dozens of high-tech companies, including numerous successful equity events, including an IPO, acquisitions, and private equity investments. He currently serves on several boards of directors, advising and providing his deep start-up and high growth stage experience.
"CXera and our founding team are thrilled to be working with Hon again on this timely venture to improve Digital Customer Experiences, and accelerate Customer Everboarding™," said Mike Cross, CCO of CXera. "Hon's experience in founding and growing SaaS businesses like CXera has been extremely valuable as we expand our customer base."
"I'm excited to be working with CXera and their management team on scaling the business. Having worked together in the past — scaling NetIQ from startup to IPO — I'm confident in their ability to address the growing market for improving Digital Customer Experiences," said Hon Wong. "Accelerating and scaling their business through strategic partnerships and marketplaces are areas the CXera team has addressed successfully in the past, and we'll be working together again to bring Customer Everboarding™ to market."
About CXera
CXera is a technology firm focused on revolutionizing the B2B Customer Experience (CX) through Digital Experience Microsites that help you digitally communicate, collaborate, take action, and continuously improve customer success. As a pioneer of the Customer Everboarding concept, CXera integrates with popular services like Zoom and Slack to enable "one-click" Digital Experience creation. The CXera solution makes it possible for businesses to deliver personalized Experience Sites™ using their existing workflows and to start improving their CX today.
