VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AF Capital announced today that Sabrina Teichman has joined the company's Advisory Council. Based in in the United States, Ms. Teichman will work with senior leadership to develop and enhance relationships across the global spectrum of available capital. AF Capital has successfully secured billions (USD) in funding for clients through development finance institutions (DFI's) and export credit agencies (ECAs).
Sabrina is Founder and Principal of Strategie, a boutique management consulting firm that provides strategic advisory and consulting services to a diverse portfolio of clients operating at the intersection of public, private, and philanthropic interests.
Ms. Teichman has spent the past 11 years in leadership roles across the U.S. foreign policy and national security sector focused on the intersection of economic security, international development, trade, and investment. At the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Ms. Teichman was a Senior Advisor to the first CEO of the DFC and the Managing Director for the Western Hemisphere. In this role, she led strategic initiatives to grow and diversify the agency's portfolio of investments in the Latin America and Caribbean region. She led strategic business development, implemented innovative policies, cultivated key partnerships and opened investment in new markets to support portfolio growth to over $10 billion, which was the agency's largest portfolio of investments globally. She implemented policies to ensure that funds were increasingly directed to those with most need including women-owned businesses and small and medium sized enterprises in rural/underserved regions. Prior to the DFC, Ms. Teichman served as a Counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, where she advised the Secretary on key foreign policy and national security priorities in the Western Hemisphere. She worked closely with international public and private sector leaders, Fortune 100 companies and SME's, financial institutions, and multilateral and non-governmental organizations to advance key initiatives to enhance security and prosperity.
Ms. Teichman is passionate about social impact and serves as an advisor to several organizations and councils to ensure entrepreneurs from traditionally underserved regions in the U.S. and in emerging markets have equitable opportunities to access capital and expand their businesses into new markets. She also works to ensure children and vulnerable communities have access to vital resources beyond capital they need to prosper and thrive Ms. Teichman holds a Master's degree in International Business and Policy from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service and McDonough School of Busines and a B.A. in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland.
"We are thrilled to have Sabrina join the Advisory Council for AF Capital," Managing Partner Viren Joshi said. "Her expertise will greatly enhance our ability to expand our product offering to global conglomerates. Additionally, her recent experience at the highest level of government and international affairs will strengthen our relationships with global capital partners allowing our clients to secure financing and grow their operations."
AF Capital provides companies a critical project financing gateway to investors and financiers. Along with sister company AirFinance, AF Capital has been at the forefront of financing transactions around the globe and its project financing services have particular application for shovel-ready projects.
"I am thrilled to join AF Capital's Advisory Council and collaborate with talented team members who have deep knowledge in project finance and development impact," said Ms. Teichman. "Access to development finance is a gamechanger for entrepreneurs and project sponsors globally who are investing in meaningful projects that are creating jobs, economic opportunity, facilitating trade, and building sustainable infrastructure. Equipped with the knowledge, experience, and relationships needed to navigate the process to obtain financing, AF Capital is the partner of choice for project sponsors seeking development finance."
