SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications, a provider of world-class, fiber-based voice and data communications to business and residential customers in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), has expanded its engineering and partner support teams with several highly experienced professionals who will further the company's mission to offer exceptionally reliable, secure and innovative services and an outstanding customer service experience.
Saddleback's new team members include:
- Shabbir Mandviwala, Network Engineer II: Mandviwala, a 25-year veteran of the telecom industry, joins Saddleback's engineering team to focus on network optimization projects scheduled in 2021 and beyond. He is a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) and previously worked for telecom leaders AT&T, CenturyLink and others.
- Amanda Newkirk, Partner Success Specialist: NewKirk brings experience as a Customer Care Specialist and Technical Support Manager to Saddleback's wholesale subsidiary Reinvent Telecom. She will support the partner community in planning, launching and selling Reinvent's cloud services. She joins Reinvent from Momentum Telecom.
- Kathie Sletton, Billing Analyst: Sletton, a telecom management professional with years of experience in accounting and bill management operations, will work directly with Saddleback customers and Reinvent partners on orders and billing-related issues.
- Tommy Bigthumb, Accounting Clerk – Accounts Payable: Bigthumb joins Saddleback's accounting division and will be responsible for the management, administration and reconciliation of customer and vendor invoices and payments, along with related accounting duties.
In addition to these new additions, Saddleback is please to announce a promotion for one of its longtime team members:
- John Reynolds, Senior Network Engineer: Reynolds, who has been a Saddleback engineer for 14 years, has been promoted to Senior Network Engineer for IT and the internal and external Saddleback and Reinvent networks.
"Saddleback is very excited to welcome these talented individuals to our growing team of professionals," said Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback. "Their combined expertise will expand the exceptional technology, network and support services we offer to our valued customers."
About Saddleback Communications
Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice and data communications services over a carrier-class, redundant network to business and residential customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback Communications provides custom business communications solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration, SIP Trunking, point-to-point Ethernet and dedicated Internet Access. The company also leverages its state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed Internet to residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.
