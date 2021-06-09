WARRENDALE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- SAE International and TÜV SÜD Division Mobility announced today a collaborative new cybersecurity training certification program for the global automotive industry. The training curriculum will consist of two certification levels of increasing technical depth, and promote awareness and adoption of three significant industry standards: ISO/SAE 21434 Standard: Road Vehicles - Cybersecurity Engineering (a continuation of SAE J3061™ Standard: Cybersecurity Guidebook for Cyber-Physical Vehicle Systems), UN ECE: Regulation on Software Updates and Software Updates Management Systems, and UN ECE: Regulation on Cybersecurity and Cyber Security Management Systems.
Through the globally focused collaboration between SAE and TÜV SÜD Division Mobility, OEMs and suppliers will be equipped with a common language, an understanding of cybersecurity threats and protections, as well as laws and regulations that impact the entire international mobility industry. The training provides participants with the necessary basic knowledge to fulfil the forthcoming statutory obligations concerning automotive cybersecurity. This represents a major contribution towards enhancing vehicle and component security and ensuring the success of type approval applications for series-produced vehicles.
"The new standards and regulations being discussed during this training program are critical to securing the vehicle lifecycle and supply chain. This is why it is important that suppliers understand their fundamentals and how to apply them in a practical manner," said John Tintinalli, Head of SAE International's European Operations. "Although we are both impartial stakeholders, SAE and TÜV SÜD Division Mobility occupy different facets within the ecosystem of advancing industry safety and security, so bringing our communities of expertise together is highly complementary."
Said Alexander Kraus, Senior Vice President, Mobility Division TÜV SÜD and Executive Chair of International Alliance for Mobility Testing and (IAMTS): "The automotive industry needs to comply with the regulations and implement them globally. A modern cybersecurity program must have a level of visibility, funding, and support. This training is the first step to enter in the conformity process."
This marks the second major collaboration between SAE International TÜV SÜD. The two organizations currently partner on the IAMTS, a global, membership-based alliance of organizations involved in the testing, standardization and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. The alliance works to develop and grow an international portfolio of smart mobility testbeds that meet the highest quality implementation and operational standards.
"Trust in vehicles requires that cybersecurity plays an essential role in the vehicle lifecycle," said Jörg Schemat, CEO TÜV SÜD Academy. "Our partnership with SAE allows us to offer our customers a high-quality training that profits from state-of-the-art information and the experience of advisory and audit."
Led by specialist lecturers from TÜV SÜD, the two-day seminar can be booked as an online or in-person event and concludes with a certificate of attendance from TÜV SÜD Academy. No specific qualifications are needed to take part. The course will be held in German and training materials in English will be supplied.
For more information and to sign up for the current courses, visit: http://www.tuvsud.com/akademie/automotive-cyber-security.
