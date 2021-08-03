WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the Noise and Vibration Conference & Exhibition (NVC) will take place both online and in-person in Grand Rapids, Mich., September 7-10, 2021. NVC is the industry's forum for leading automotive, commercial vehicle, and aerospace professionals to share the latest technologies surrounding noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and sound quality.
"We are excited to return in-person for the Noise and Vibration Conference & Exhibition so professionals can convene to discuss the latest trends and innovations in mobility noise, vibration and harshness," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "Our primary focus of NVC is to discuss potential NVH solutions towards powertrain, exhausts, tires, interiors and external environment, while reconnecting with key mobility professionals."
At NVC 2021, attendees will learn how industry pacesetters are addressing challenges such as noise source identification, vibration prevention and harshness reduction. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange critical information with industry experts through keynotes, seven event workshops, eight chats with expert sessions and much more.
The 2021 Noise and Vibration Conference & Exhibition keynote speakers include:
- Wednesday, September 8: Dr. Pranab Saha, principal consultant, Kolano and Saha Engineers, Inc. & SAE Ralph Hillquist award recipient. Dr. Saha will cover aspects of NVH work done in the automotive sound package area over the last 50 years, along with a look to the future evolution of NVH.
- Thursday, September 9: Roger Shively, co-founder, and principal, JJR Acoustics. Shively will discuss how audio systems are expanding for quiet car sound design and autonomous driver alerts in the pursuit of sound quality, along with the continuing challenges of car acoustics and OEM audio system design.
- Friday, September 10: Dr. Perry Gu, NVH executive chief engineer, Geely Automobile Research Institute. Dr. Gu will debate whether NVH design capabilities meet the future demands.
In addition to the keynote speakers and technical program, NVC will give attendees the opportunity to network with mobility professionals involved in noise, vibration, harshness, testing, acoustics, materials and instrumentation, sound source, and aero acoustics—both virtually and in-person at socially distanced networking events.
