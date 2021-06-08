FOLSOM, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union leaders joined representatives from the city of Sacramento and California to celebrate the grand opening of the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, California, on June 3, 2021.
The Convention Center is part of the SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District. The SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and the Memorial Auditorium make up the rest of the District.
"This moment marks the culmination of the hard work of a lot of dedicated Sacramentans wanting the very best for our region, and having tremendous persistence and resilience to make Sacramento a world-class city that attracts and delights people who come from all over to see what the region has to offer," says SAFE President and CEO Dave Roughton.
SAFE entered into the 25-year naming rights commitment to support the economic vitality of the region. SAFFE also provides Sacramento employees financial wellness services through SAFE's Workplace Financial Wellness program.
"SAFE has always focused on supporting our communities and has many opportunities to do so," says SAFE Credit Union Board Chair Terrance Tremelling. "To see this venue open to the public and professing our commitment for 25 years is a testament to that effort in a long-term way. It is with pride that SAFE welcomes the first of many years of enjoyment and entertainment for the Sacramento Community."
After a two-year renovation, the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center opens with additional meeting space; enhanced technology to optimize in-person and virtual events; construction that meets LEED standards; public health safety protocols; and high-speed internet and integrated Wi-Fi access.
SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940, helping it grow to $4 billion in assets and about 247,000 members in the Greater Sacramento, California, region. SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org
