RADNOR, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Time:
9:00 am ET
Webcast:
Live Number:
833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184
Replay Number:
800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642
Access Code:
7278738
Speakers:
Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal; Chief Restructuring Officer, Eric C.
Format:
Discussion of first quarter 2020 financial results followed by Q&A
Replay will be available through May 28, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
mherndon@safeguard.com