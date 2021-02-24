By Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:  Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time:  9:00 am ET

Webcast:  www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number:  833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number:  800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code:  9479064

Speakers:  Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:  Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through April 4, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET.  For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses.  Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 975-4913

mherndon@safeguard.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-thursday-march-4th-301234902.html

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.