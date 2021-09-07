ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend, a market-leading provider of workflow automation and client collaboration technology solutions for tax and public accounting professionals, announced today the relocation of its headquarters to 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI. The move will accommodate a growing team as well as provide amenities to contribute to the health and wellness of employees, functional spaces for collaboration, and a state-of-the-art environment to support a hybrid workforce.
"We are excited to announce the move," stated Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer. "Our new office space in the '777 Building,' positions SafeSend headquarters in one of the most recognizable business locations in Ann Arbor. It's a highly desirable location and supports our team as we continue to build solutions that solve our customers' needs by automating every client touchpoint across the tax engagement life cycle."
Steve Dusablon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, added, "The new headquarters provides the room we need to grow and demonstrates our passion for our employees by providing an environment that promotes collaboration, creativity and camaraderie. When we focus on our team, they can focus on innovation and solving real-world problems for our customers. Our new space offers a home base for all of our remote employees, offering more opportunity to leverage in-person collaboration."
SafeSend Returns®, SafeSend's award-winning, flagship offering, enables complete automation of the "last mile" of the tax preparation process, displacing archaic, labor-intensive, paper-based methods with digital collation and assembly, secure client delivery, and integrated e-sign of completed tax return packages. Tax and accounting firms benefit from automated, centralized, and standardized workflows, and their clients benefit from an intuitive, secure, and engaging online experience.
"The new SafeSend headquarters is an important investment in our future and puts us in a position to better serve our customers which ultimately helps them better serve their clients," commented Fleszar. "We have seen tremendous growth over the last year and will continue on that trajectory over the foreseeable future, so selecting a facility that supports the needs of our expanding team will help ensure success as the business scales."
SAFESEND HIRES ERIKA LANGUIRAND AS HEAD OF PEOPLE
Always on the lookout for talented, team-oriented people, SafeSend is committed to cultivating an exciting, dynamic, environment in which some of the brightest and most creative people are motivated by our vision and the desire to continually help our customers. To support our growing team, SafeSend has hired Erika Languirand to lead People Operations.
Erika is responsible for developing and growing SafeSend's dynamic, authentic, supportive culture. Her areas of focus include talent acquisition and onboarding, compensation and benefits, performance management, policy and compliance, employee engagement, learning and development, and team culture. A former software engineer, Erika blends a structured approach to strategy and problem-solving with optimism and flexibility; a necessary balance to support and develop people within a growing organization.
"I believe deeply in the potential for people to accomplish exceptional things when they feel challenged, supported, and fulfilled," said Languirand. "I am excited to help nurture the already phenomenal culture at SafeSend and bring new opportunities to the growing team."
SafeSend's open positions (https://safesend.com/about/careers.php) offer a fun, flexible work environment where employee contributions are noticed, and professional growth is encouraged.
About SafeSend
SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.
SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our digital solutions.
Media Contact
Angela Teeple, Director of Marketing, SafeSend, 734-418-9836, angela.teeple@safesend.com
SOURCE SafeSend