Leader in Plant Management Software will host its first West Coast Customer Event in San Diego May 19-20.
NOVATO, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, announced the sponsors, agenda, and keynote for its Spring Customer Summit on May 19-20, 2022. The event will be held at the Westin San Diego Downtown, exclusive for SafetyChain customers and partners.
The theme for the Spring event is "Driving Plant Performance Across Quality & Operations." SafetyChain customers and partners will access training, thought leadership sessions, and meet the SafetyChain team. They can also network with other SafetyChain customers, visit the sponsorship hall, and join a private networking dinner.
The keynote presentation "Everyone Drives Production: FSQA is the Eyes and Ears for Operations" will be led by Adam Doolhoff, Chief Product Officer of Fresca Mexican Foods. He will share how Fresca Mexican Foods improved productivity by breaking the silos in quality and production through the use of shared data, better communications, and a culture shift.
SafetyChain Customer Summit Sponsors were also announced. Marel, the global leader in transforming the way food is processed, is the Platinum Sponsor. Mode40, an industry leading technology and innovation service provider, and AbeTech, a leading solution provider that simplifies connected technology transformations are the Gold Sponsors. London Consulting Group is the summit's Silver Sponsor.
SafetyChain will once again hold an exclusive Protein Safety Roundtable focused on understanding how tight labor markets are impacting production, what protein producers are doing to mitigate staffing shortages and turnover, plus how continuous improvement exercises and coaching can be leveraged in their plants.
SafetyChain customers can learn more about the summit, including full agenda details and speaker list by visiting https://info.safetychain.com/safetychain-spring-summit-2022.
About SafetyChain Software
SafetyChain is the #1 Plant Management Platform that improves yield, maximizes productivity, and ensures compliance for process manufacturers. Trusted by over 1,500 facilities, SafetyChain is the only enterprise solution uniting production, quality, safety, and supplier management.
