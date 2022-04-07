Manufacturing veteran brings wealth of Product Management leadership experience and expertise in IoT, automation, and analytics to SafetyChain.
NOVATO, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform for process manufacturers, announced the appointment of Anurag Garg as Chief Product Officer to its leadership team. The addition comes as manufacturers are increasing investments in solutions that help address yield, productivity, and compliance issues.
Prior to SafetyChain, Anurag was the Vice President of Product Management at Plex Systems - A Rockwell Automation Company, and was responsible for strategy and delivery of Plex's Connected Manufacturing Platform, IIoT, and Analytics products. Previous to his work with Plex, Anurag was the co-founder and CEO of DATTUS - an Industrial-IoT technology startup, which Plex acquired in 2018. In his leadership role at SafetyChain, he will lead product management and product strategy.
"Anurag has an uncommon blend of start-up experience and enterprise strategic management of SaaS products in the manufacturing industry," said Barry Maxon, CEO of SafetyChain Software. "His empathy towards users and a proven record of developing innovative solutions to an industry that is fragmented in its approach to plant management makes him a win for our customers, partners, and our company. We're all very happy to have him on the team."
Mr. Garg remains engaged in the entrepreneurial community as a mentor and advisor to several startups. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Indiana-Michigan chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
"The last two years have accelerated the need for manufacturing transformation - between labor challenges, supply chain challenges, and margin pressures, it is clear manufacturers need better tools to support growth and competitiveness," says Anurag Garg. "SafetyChain's highly flexible product platform and customer-centric culture is enabling business agility and data-driven decision making for manufacturers. I'm honored and excited to be a part of this journey, and continue to serve our customers."
