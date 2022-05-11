Sagicor's life products are now available on Ensight's Life, LTC & Annuity insurtech platform, which digitally transforms the entire sales lifecycle experience
SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensight, the leading life and annuity digital sales acceleration platform for insurance carriers, distributors and financial professionals, today announced a new partnership with Sagicor Life Insurance Company ("Sagicor"). This partnership brings the addition of Sagicor's IUL product suite onto Ensight's digital marketplace for national distributors, broker-dealers, BGAs, IMOs, FMOs, RIAs and thousands of financial professionals.
Sagicor's accumulation IUL portfolio, including WealthCare Indexed Single Premium Universal Life (WealthCare) and Sage Indexed Universal Life products are now available on the Ensight platform, which is the first marketplace to offer a best-interest illustration workflow, single-entry case design, in-depth benchmarking analytics and dynamic interactive sales presentations.
Financial professionals can access Sagicor's IUL portfolio, which feature Sagicor's non-medical Accelewriting® process that reduces requirements and cycle time, and facilitates ease of doing business for both advisors and consumers.
"Sagicor is committed to providing transparent, accumulation-focused products to help clients achieve their financial goals, while utilizing technology to create a sales process that moves at the 'speed of life'." said Laura Morrison CLU, ChFC, Vice President of Sales and Chief Channel Officer at Sagicor. "Sage IUL is a transparent, accumulation-focused IUL with very competitive income potential and built-in chronic illness protection. WealthCare is a unique product for wealth transfer and asset diversification. It is designed to meet multiple client needs within one solution. WealthCare automatically includes return of premium, lifetime death benefit guarantees, cash value and death benefit accumulation potential with index crediting options, and indemnity chronic illness — all-in-one."
"The digital transformation of U.S. life and annuity distribution is rapidly accelerating. Sagicor's focus has been on modernizing the entire sales lifecycle, in line with today's regulatory requirements and the new platform experience expectations of today's financial professionals and consumers. To drive sector growth, we need to make products more accessible – easier to quote with a more intuitive digital presentation experience for advisors and clients. " Said Bill Unrue, CEO of Ensight. "The Sagicor product portfolio has been heavily requested by the Ensight distribution community. We are thrilled to welcome Sagicor to the Ensight sales experience and marketplace."
Ensight's rapidly growing distribution community, which includes over 500 leading Life, LTC and Annuity distributors and thousands of financial professionals, can now seamlessly access and illustrate Sagicor IUL products on Ensight, as well as walk clients through the benefits of Sagicor products with Ensight's modern "digital presentation" experience. With the rapid shift to remote sales engagements over virtual meetings (e.g., Zoom™, Go To Meeting™), Ensight's interactive presentation experience enables Sagicor life distributors to meet the demands of today's COVID-19 environment, and tomorrow's millennial ways of working.
About Ensight™
Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 l and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.
To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/
About Sagicor Life Insurance Company
Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of November 4, 2021.
Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd (SFCL).1 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 19 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com. Licensed insurance agents may also visit SagicorProducer.com.
1Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a separate entity and is not responsible for the insurer's financial condition or contractual obligations.
Insurance and annuities issued by Sagicor Life Insurance Company. Home office: Scottsdale, AZ. Products have limitations and restrictions including surrender charges. Not available in all states and variations may apply. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Sagicor.
Policy Forms: ICC171017, 1017CA, 1017FL, 1017, 1017ND, ICC191021, 1021CA, 1021FL, 1021, 1021ND, 3007SD, and 1005.
EN-PR0022
Media Contact
Matt Essick, Ensight Inc., 1 (619) 430-0587, messick@ensightcloud.com
Katie Owens, Sagicor Life Insurance Company, (813 287-1602 6205, Kate_Owens@sagicor.com
SOURCE Ensight Inc.