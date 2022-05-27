Sagitec Solutions, a leader in labor and employment solutions, has successfully implemented phase one of Ohio's Unemployment Insurance System Transformation (UIST) Project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). UI Benefits and Appeals Solutions will form the next phases of the implementation.
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagitec Solutions, a leader in labor and employment solutions, has successfully implemented phase one of Ohio's Unemployment Insurance System Transformation (UIST) Project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
ODJFS recognized the strategic need to replace Ohio's current production tax, benefit, and appeals system with a fully integrated system that enhances the state's ability to be more responsive to stakeholder needs and reduce maintenance and technology update costs. The project will implement a modernized, cloud-hosted solution. ODJFS selected Sagitec as its partner to lead this project in late 2018.
This project presented a unique challenge as the implementation of the engagement began prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. ODJFS felt the surge of the largest unemployment spike in the state's history and needed to move quickly to implement and launch the new system. Through its partnership with Sagitec, it now has the system resources to handle citizen needs while scaling for the future.
"Sagitec's partnership with ODJFS demonstrates the best that can happen when we help drive our clients' vision into action," said Siva Sambasivam, Senior Partner, Sagitec. "Implementing this solution during the pandemic was not easy, but we successfully delivered a solution that meets their needs for both today and tomorrow."
Through the joint Sagitec-ODJFS design sessions, implementation teams reviewed how Sagitec's unemployment insurance product, Neosurance™, met ODJFS' requirements and identified any configurations necessary to meet Ohio-specific laws or regulations. The product configuration changes were then implemented, tested, and provided to the ODJFS team for user acceptance testing prior to production. Since going live with the tax module in December 2021, ODJFS has already collected over $760 million in tax payments from the employer community.
This is one of many UI tax cloud solutions Sagitec has delivered to the market. In addition, South Carolina, Maryland, and the District of Columbia have implemented Sagitec's UI tax solution in the cloud. Sagitec's 15-year relationship with Microsoft as a Gold partner provides an edge in implementing FedRAMP-certified Microsoft Azure Government Cloud (Azure) Solutions.
About Sagitec Solutions
Sagitec is a global software provider focused on solving complex, business-rule-driven problems with domain experts and proven technology. They serve numerous Labor and Employment agencies in the United States. The fully integrated, web-based Labor and Employment solution NeosuranceTM is powered by Sagitec's market leading platform. Neosurance for Unemployment Insurance, Paid Family Medical Leave, and Disability Insurance meets most agency requirements straight out-of-the-box, while also being extremely flexible to accommodate unique business rules and requirements.
In addition to serving the Labor and Employment industry, Sagitec designs and delivers software solutions for the pension market and healthcare industries. With deep industry experience in software implementation and systems integration, project management, consulting, hosting, and software support, Sagitec is a partner clients can trust to drive their vision into action. For more information, visit: http://www.sagitec.com
About ODJFS
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services supervises cash and food assistance programs, child and adult protective services, adoption, child care and child support programs, and employment services, including unemployment insurance and OhioMeansJobs, which offers job search, job training, skill upgrades, and other employment services.
Media Contact
Sukanya Karuppu Samy, Sagitec Solutions LLC, 9052447837, sukanya.samy@sagitec.com
SOURCE Sagitec Solutions LLC