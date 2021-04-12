NORFOLK, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SailTime Group LLC, the world's leading fractional boat club membership franchise, recently announced its Virginia Beach location has been sold to new owners with bold expansion plans. The Hampton Roads location, formerly known as SailTime Virginia Beach, has been rebranded to SailTime Southern Chesapeake Bay.
The location opened in 2005 under Wayne Diviney, CFO of SailTime Group. Diviney sold the franchise in October 2020 to Greg Garrett and Al & Connie Motley. The new franchise name reflects the shared goal of the three owners to expand its fleet of sailing yachts further up the Bay, beyond the current location in Norfolk. The franchise territory covers the entire state of Virginia, which offers a wide variety of boating experiences.
Greg Garrett is a well-known entrepreneur and civic leader in the Hampton Roads area who has enjoyed a thriving career in real estate. He's also a lifelong water sport enthusiast.
"I have been water skiing, fishing, sailing and boating in and around the Hampton Roads Harbor since I was six years old," Greg says. "It's my passion to share that joy with others. As the Coastal Virginia area continues to grow and rebrand, the expansion of SailTime Southern Chesapeake Bay will bring broader recognition of opportunities for water enthusiasts to come live and play in our community."
Al and Connie Motley, fellow boating enthusiasts who share Greg's passion for the water, will be the SailTime Chesapeake Bay South Managing Partners. The Motleys also own and manage a chartering business for their 44' Fountaine-Pajot Catamaran which has joined the SailTime Southern Chesapeake Bay membership fleet.
Captain Al Motley is a retired aeronautics research director at NASA, a U.S. Navy Veteran, a certified American Sailing Association Guard. He will use his expertise to teach new sailors, and focus on growing SailTime Southern Chesapeake Bay's sailing school.
"Sailing can be a lifelong sport, and I enjoy teaching all age groups," Al says. "It's a great feeling when students realize they can master the wind. It's rewarding for me to help people develop the self-confidence they need on a sailboat to explore the delightful waters in the Southern Chesapeake Bay."
Connie Motley earned a degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Old Dominion University, and enjoyed a successful career at public and private accounting firms. She began sailing in 2012, and quickly fell in love with the sport.
"I've lived in Hampton Roads all my life, but only explored outdoor recreation available on land," Connie says. "I learned to sail later in life, and it opened a whole new world of adventures. I'd love to welcome more non-sailors in the area into the fold. There is nothing that compares to being on the water."
The SailTime Group, LLC is excited to welcome Greg, Al, and Connie to the SailTime family of franchisees. Their passion for expanding boating throughout the Southern Chesapeake Bay Region and the breadth of experiences they bring to the table make their team an asset to the fractional boating community.
About SailTime
Now celebrating its 18th anniversary, SailTime has more than 30 franchisee-owned bases across North America, Europe, and Australia. SailTime client-members share the use of a professionally managed boat using a unique and proprietary online scheduling system. Monthly membership covers slip fees, maintenance, insurance, and operating costs. These memberships offer an attractive alternative to boat ownership. SailTime also offers a generous Owner Member Program where the owner receives a monthly income, as well as the benefits of membership and complete professional management of their boat. SailTime also has a significant network of sailing schools, via bases that are certified American Sailing Association (ASA) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA) affiliates. The instruction provided at these locations has been a key component in providing a pathway for members to achieve their goals and dreams for the sport of sailing.
With a fee that starts at only a few hundred dollars a month, SailTime members can conveniently schedule blocks of time online to enjoy a new model sailboat without the commitment or expense of ownership. When finished, they turn the keys over to the SailTime team to clean up and maintain the boat. Boat owners can make money by placing their sailboat in the SailTime program, allowing franchisees to sell blocks of time on their vessel.
For more information, please visit http://www.sailtime.com.
