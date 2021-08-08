TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaiOx, Inc. was founded in 2020 to develop Hespiro, which is a respiratory assist device that utilizes the proven benefits of heliox in a novel way. This technology helps treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and other respiratory diseases. It was invented by Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, M.D., Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, and was patented in September 2020. SaiOx is licensing the exclusive use of the technology from the University of Arizona.
COPD is the 4th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 3 million Americans every year, and currently has no cure. Additionally, the rates of COPD are rapidly growing. The technology at SaiOx aims to provide relief to the millions of people suffering from this disease by reducing the work of breathing and providing a more valuable therapy.
Heliox has been studied since the early 20th century, but its use has been limited due to the expensive price. SaiOx aims to solve this problem by combining heliox therapy with the closed loop systems used in anesthesiology. The Hespiro device not only delivers a mixture of helium and oxygen, but captures exhaled gas and scrubs it free of carbon dioxide in a completely closed "rebreather" system.
SaiOx Business Development Associate Reganne Fornstrom stated that the company is grateful for the opportunity to present at the Venture Madness Conference and that the team is excited to share more about the technology with Arizona innovators and healthcare professionals.
Invest Southwest is an organization that connects investors with startup companies. Since 1992, they have aimed to develop the entrepreneurship community of the southwestern United States. The group hosts the annual Venture Madness conference as their signature event to highlight emerging ideas and provide a platform for investors to discover new opportunities. This year, the Invest Southwest Selection Panel chose 25 presenters for the conference, including selecting SaiOx to present in the medical category. The conference will occur on October 6th and 7th in Phoenix, AZ.
An announcement regarding this selection can be found on the Invest Southwest website at https://investsouthwest.org/invest-southwest-announces-25-presenting-company-finalists-for-2021-venture-madness-capital-conference-pitch-competition/.
