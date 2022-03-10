SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saison Hospitality is proud to announce that Culinary Director Chef Paul Chung will oversee the Michelin-starred Saison and Angler San Francisco, Angler Los Angeles, and the group's forthcoming ventures. Chef Chung has been a vital member of Saison Hospitality since 2016 and will continue to bring the highest level of expertise, creativity, and passion to culinary operations across the group in this next chapter.
"Chef Chung is an invaluable asset to Saison Hospitality, and we are thrilled to see how his immense talent and leadership skills will continue to innovate and elevate the group moving forward," said Saison Hospitality Co-Founder Mark Bright.
Chef Chung began his career in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, Chicago, Paris, and Seoul before joining the MINA Group in San Francisco where he was responsible for the launch of over 13 national MINA Group establishments. Shortly after joining Saison Hospitality in 2016, Chef Chung led the openings of Angler San Francisco and Angler Los Angeles and has been a key member in leading the award-winning Saison team. Chef Chung will continue to lead the group's incredibly talented executive culinary team including Saison Chef de Cuisine Richard Lee. The San Francisco native whose impressive career spans Michelin-starred restaurants including World's 50 Best restaurant Eleven Madison Park, Chef Lee has been an essential member of the Saison team since 2019 and is responsible for running the award-winning kitchen.
"Saison is an extraordinary dining institution, and it has been a highlight of my career nurturing the relationships in our community - from guests to farmers - for the past six years. For Saison's menu to reflect the history and expansiveness of Californian cuisine, it feels both necessary and authentic for Chef Lee and myself to imbue our heritage throughout the menu. We have the great responsibility and opportunity to honor our respective Korean and Chinese culinary traditions and make them a part of the Saison's storied culinary legacy," said Saison Hospitality Culinary Director Chef Paul Chung.
"Having been on the opening team for both Angler San Francisco and Angler Los Angeles has given me the crucial experience and knowledge to continue to evolve and build this beloved and dynamic concept, " said Chung. "And, I'm looking forward to what the future holds."
A recent addition to the executive culinary team is Saison Hospitality Corporate Chef Brian Limoges who has led world-renowned restaurants such as Crenn Dining Group, Birdsong, and Quince in San Francisco through the process of becoming Michelin-starred establishments and will be working closely alongside Chef Chung on Saison, Angler San Francisco and Angler Los Angeles.
As the fine-dining world is still recovering from a difficult, yet enlightening, past few years - Saison Hospitality has its sights set on reconnecting with the best culinary talent across the world bringing unparalleled dining experiences to curious guests and ensuring a progressive and inclusive work culture for its celebrated team. Part of this forward-looking vision includes an extraordinary, sold-out Saison x MAISON collaborative dinner from Tuesday, March 15th through Saturday, March 19th. Saison's culinary team will be welcoming MAISON's Chef Soto Atsumi (Clown Bar) and his team from Paris for an incredible dinner celebrating their joint vision and the bounty of native California ingredients.
About Saison Hospitality
Saison Hospitality was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Chef Joshua Skenes, Wine Director Mark Bright, and serial entrepreneurs Chairman Gary Gauba and Chief Operating Officer Jag Kapoor.
Our goal is to continue the hospitality, unique methodology, and innovations of Saison while providing a platform for growth and opportunity. We utilize the most innovative techniques to create new classics. Great food is the backbone of what we do and what further differentiates us is our passion for storytelling through experience.
Saison Hospitality includes Saison, Angler San Francisco and Angler Los Angeles, as well as Saison Cellar, Saison Winery, Saison Smokehouse, Saison@Home and Saison Provisions.
