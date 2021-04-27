SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sakuu Corporation announced today a deepening of its strategic partnership with Musashi. The investment from Musashi, as well as other investors, will accelerate the commercialization of Sakuu's solid-state battery technology (KeraCel™) and the Sakuu AM platform. Sakuu and Musashi will be exploring other areas of interest for potential future collaboration.
"We are excited about our growing strategic partnership with Musashi and are committed to our goal of commercializing solid-state batteries for multiple market applications that our Sakuu platform supports.", said Robert Bagheri Chairman CEO and Founder.
"Sakuu has made a major progress with the development of its additive manufacturing technology" said Hiroshi Otsuka, President and CEO of Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd. "Musashi will work together with Sakuu to expand green energy solutions and support the environment."
About Musashi
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. It has 35 manufacturing sites spreading across Europe, North and South America, China, and South East Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing products such as Differential Assemblies, Transmission Gears and Assemblies, and Linkage and Suspension (L&S) products especially for the future automobiles including electric and autonomous vehicles. Musashi is also generating and expanding new businesses through open innovation with global startups to contribute to the SDGs in wider business domains. MusashiAI, a leading-edge AI technology subsidiary to lead Industry 4.0, is one of the examples.
About Sakuu Corporation
Formerly KeraCel Inc, Sakuu is an industrial solutions provider that has developed a major breakthrough in additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address the approximately $800 billion digital manufacturing transformation. The company's flagship Sakuu AM platform will be the world's first multi-material, multi-process additive manufacturing platform for high volume production and is engineered to provide a significant market advantage to the company's customers.
Media Contact
David Pederson, Sakuu Corp., +1 888-376-5387, media@sakuu.com
SOURCE Sakuu Corp.