ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced the appointment of Ellie Fields as the company's new Chief Product Officer. Fields will leverage her deep experience in business intelligence and analytics to shape, drive, and execute SalesLoft's product strategy.
Fields is a seasoned SaaS industry veteran with robust analytical and product leadership expertise. Most recently an SVP of Product Development at Salesforce's Tableau Software, Fields was part of driving the company's overall product vision and growth throughout entire product life cycles. During her 12-year tenure at the company, Fields was responsible for delivering mobile apps, collaboration, search, content experience, and Tableau's free community product, Tableau Public. She has an MBA from Stanford and a B.S. in Engineering from Rice University.
"Ellie has exceptional product leadership skills, but she brings so much more than that to SalesLoft," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft. "She shares our passion for building products that delight customers. She has successfully navigated the type of rapid growth and scale we're experiencing now. Ellie's compassionate leadership and track record of doing the right thing make her a natural fit for our team. We have a lot to learn from her and couldn't be more excited to welcome her to SalesLoft."
"I am impressed by SalesLoft's rapid growth and industry leading innovation and especially with the team and the culture. There's so much passion and collaboration," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product Officer for SalesLoft. "SalesLoft truly puts customers at the center of strategy. Applying technology and data to a very human engagement cycle in sales helps both sellers and their buyers, and makes companies successful. I am thrilled to join the team to help develop SalesLoft's product vision and bring it to life."
Fields joins SalesLoft after a year of rapid company growth. In January, the company announced it raised $100 million at a $1.1 billion valuation. SalesLoft recently launched Deal Engagement Score, an AI-driven capability that gives frontline managers an unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of over 30 data elements captured across Cadence, Conversations, and Deals.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.
