ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesloft, the leading sales engagement platform and provider of the Modern Revenue Workspace™, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Lauren Vaccarello as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Vaccarello will leverage her deep leadership experience in the enterprise technology space to shape, drive, and execute Salesloft's marketing strategy.
Vaccarello is an award-winning marketing leader with a track record of accelerating revenue growth and scaling the businesses of some of the most well-known brands in the B2B SaaS market. She has a robust marketing background in brand strategy, digital marketing, demand generation, and international expansion. She is the former Chief Marketing Officer at Talend and has held marketing leadership roles at Box, AdRoll, and Salesforce. She also currently serves on the board of directors for Thryv and SalesHood.
"Lauren is joining Salesloft at an exciting time of growth. She brings a tremendous amount of leadership and enterprise marketing expertise to our team," said Kyle Porter, CEO of Salesloft. "Lauren is a customer-obsessed CMO with the skills and passion to serve our customers with world-class experiences. We are excited to grow under her leadership as she propels our customers to achieve their goals."
At Salesloft, Vaccarello will be responsible for powering the marketing engine that helps propel Salesloft's rapidly-growing business to the next level. Her team will be devoted to making Salesloft the most recognizable brand in sales technology and ensuring sales teams around the world understand the value of Salesloft's market-leading Modern Revenue Workspace.
"Salesloft is a rare brand. It has a product that every company can benefit from, a highly engaged culture, and a complete dedication to customer success," said Vaccarello. "I have been consistently impressed by Salesloft's growth and follow-through on its mission to make sellers' lives easier. I'm excited to lead an incredible team and make sure businesses around the world know who Salesloft is and how our platform can improve their sales outcomes."
Vaccarello joins Salesloft after years of continued rapid company growth. Amid its recent growth in EMEA and the opening of a data center in Frankfurt, Germany, Salesloft achieved a multi-billion dollar valuation due to a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners. Salesloft also recently launched Forecast by Salesloft, a new capability that helps organizations forecast with more accuracy and take action to close deals, all from a single platform.
