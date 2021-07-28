DANBURY, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, whose always-fresh, never-frozen concept has driven its popularity and growth throughout Connecticut and New York, announced that its newest location in West Hartford, CT, will present its official grand opening on Thursday, July 29 at 4:00pm. The opening will be attended by Mayor Shari Cantor and members of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce, and will be open to the public.
The West Harford location, the 11th Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill to open, will also offer a BOGO special all day to celebrate the opening, as well as a chance to win a $100 gift card. Starting at the time of the ribbon cutting at 4:00, the first 100 customers will be entered into a drawing for a chance at the gift card.
Long-time Salsa Fresca employees Sarah and Lester Valdes opened the West Hartford location as the company's first official franchised location on December 1. Sarah, who has been with Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill for 13 years, started at the company's very first location in 2008, and Lester was the first employee at the second location in Bedford. Both have a wealth of knowledge about the restaurant industry, sustainability and Salsa Fresca's "always fresh, never frozen" focus. "This is an exciting opportunity for us," said Sarah. "We've been so fortunate to be able to see Salsa Fresca grow from the very beginning, and to be part of that adventure. We're looking forward to making this restaurant be an integral part of this wonderful community, and appreciate all the support the citizens of West Hartford have shown us from the very first day."
The regional chain's successful formula has always centered around an inclusive culture, and a strategy of creating a warm and welcoming environment at each location. Like all of the Salsa Fresca locations, the West Hartford site features an open kitchen concept, eco-friendly policies and a clean and safe environment throughout. "We have been able to create and sustain a successful formula, with each location reflecting our values and a personal connection with each community," said Eric Friedman, Salsa Fresca's COO in charge of growth initiatives. "Within five years, we hope to have at least 100 restaurants throughout New England, with each location adhering to that inclusive, personal strategy that makes Salsa Fresca such a unique place to work."
"West Hartford welcomes Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill to our vibrant community," said Mayor Cantor. "West Hartford has come to be known as a dining destination in the region and Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill will bring a new and exciting dimension to our dining options."
According to Friedman, the greatest factors in the chain's success are empowerment of staff, and placing the highest priority on creating an outstanding guest experience.
The West Hartford site features indoor and outdoor seating in a convenient location at 345 N. Main Street. The public is invited to visit and take advantage of the BOGO special, as well as enter the special drawing for a $100 gift card.
