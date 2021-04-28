SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bow down to the Salsa Queen! The premier, fresh gourmet line of salsas that has been the best-kept secret of Utahns for years is finally getting its turn in the spotlight with a debut in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide this April, just ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Available in an array of tastebud-bursting varieties, Salsa Queen has overhauled the notion of the traditional "chip and dip" combination into an elevated concept where top-notch freshness is evident in each and every bite.
With 365 locations and growing, Sprouts' commitment to providing a premium quality, healthy food selection falls perfectly in line with Salsa Queen's pledge of excellence. Founded by SalsaQueen Zapata, previously known as Maharba before legally changing her name, a non-English speaking Mexican immigrant and single mother looking for a way to financially support her seven children, Salsa Queen has evolved from a kitchen livelihood to one of Salt Lake City's fastest-growing companies. Showcasing Zapata's cultural heritage, each ingredient in Salsa Queen's dips is carefully prepared, incorporating just the right amounts of spices into a versatile product that can be used as a spread, sauce, baste or topping.
In just a few short years, Salsa Queen has become Utah's top-selling producer of fresh, gourmet salsas. Originally selling inside local farmers markets while educating buyers on how to incorporate the salsa into their favorite recipes, the brand's launch at Sprouts cements Salsa Queen as a trailblazer of growth and expansion in the industry.
"We are so fortunate to be able to partner with Sprouts, whose vision is so aligned with ours, to offer Salsa Queen to customers across the country and show them how healthy eating can be so tasty," said Zapata. "This opportunity is something that I never imagined possible when I started making salsas in my small kitchen seven years ago, and now I feel like I am living the American dream."
Salsa Queen will offer five authentic flavors including Queso Chipotle, Creamy Jalapeño, Roasted Tomatillo, Red Chili, and Mango Pineapple, with spice levels ranging from mild to medium-hot. Containers range between 8 - 12oz. and will retail for $5.99 at Sprouts, beginning Wednesday, April 28. All products are gluten-free, void of fillers and are preservative-free. To learn more about Salsa Queen, visit salsaqueen.com.
About Salsa Queen
Salsa Queen is a Utah-headquartered company showcasing premium fresh, gourmet salsas void of preservatives and added fillers. Founded in 2014 by SalsaQueen Zapata, the company has grown from a home-based producer to a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with over 30 employees. Salsa Queen is available in six varieties and is now sold in Sprouts locations nationwide in addition to nearly 300 retailers in the Western US. Salsa Queen also ships throughout the US with two-day delivery. For more information on Salsa Queen, visit salsaqueen.com.
About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.
