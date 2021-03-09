AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies, the nation's leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2021 it completed the acquisition of John F. Watson & Company (JFWCo), a geospatial services and consulting firm located in Midland, Texas, specializing in renewable energy and natural resource development.
With more than 20 years of experience delivering services to the electric utility market, providing professional services on numerous wind, solar, battery storage, and transmission projects, JFWCo has a strong reputation and deep client relationships throughout the U.S. JFWCo's range of services strategically complement SAM's geospatial business and will help expand SAM's capabilities for clients in the renewable energy and broader electric utility market, further diversifying SAM's client base.
SAM continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This acquisition continues SAM's aggressive expansion, with this being SAM's seventh acquisition in five years.
"The acquisition of JFWCo is a great new partnership for SAM," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "With JFWCo's dedication to providing best-in-class service and collective expertise in the renewable energy market, this acquisition will significantly expand our capacity and value proposition for clients in these markets as we continue our growth across the U.S."
The JFWCo staff will be joining SAM as part of the acquisition, including key leaders and President John F. Watson, RPLS.
"SAM is a highly-regarded, innovative leader in our industry and we are excited to be joining the company," noted Watson. "SAM's national footprint, vast resources, and experience in the electric market will allow us to expand our services and solutions for our collective clients."
About SAM Companies
Founded in 1994, SAM has grown to become the nation's largest geospatial and construction services firm. SAM has the specialized expertise and scale to handle projects from coast to coast with unparalleled speed and responsiveness. SAM uses cutting-edge and customized technology to capture the most accurate and reliable data across all of our services including surveying, utility engineering, aerial mapping, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and construction services. We capture and deliver rich, high-resolution data, and optimize that data to meet each client's unique needs.
Media Contact
Michael Racis, SAM, LLC, +1 (512) 895-5010, michael.racis@sam.biz
SOURCE SAM, LLC