AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies, the nation's leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on June 25, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Marbach, Brady & Weaver, Inc. and Marbach-Palm, Inc., collectively known as Marbach, a multidisciplinary land surveying and engineering company operating in the Great Lakes region.
With offices located in Elkhart, Indiana, and New Carlisle, Indiana, Marbach has delivered services to clients for more than 100 years and has a strong reputation and deep client relationships throughout the region. Their services strategically complement SAM's core business and help expand the company's geographic range, service capacity, and client responsiveness. They will also contribute to expanding SAM's client base across multiple markets including the high-growth Utilities and Transportation sectors.
SAM continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This acquisition continues SAM's aggressive expansion, with this being SAM's ninth acquisition in five years.
"We are thrilled to be extending our reach and technical innovation further into this region," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Marbach's long-standing record of quality client service and well-aligned range of capabilities and market focus makes them an outstanding new partner to help strengthen our competitive advantages for clients and we are very pleased to have them joining the SAM team."
Key Marbach leadership staff will be joining the SAM team as part of the acquisition, including President Chris Marbach, PS, who will focus on business development, project management, and maintaining strong client relationships.
According to Marbach, "Becoming part of a technically advanced industry leader like SAM is an outstanding opportunity for us to expand our regional presence, provide exciting opportunities for our people, and continue our long history of service well into the future. We are very excited about being part of SAM and look forward to the growth and success we know this will bring."
About SAM Companies
Founded in 1994, SAM has grown to become the nation's largest geospatial and construction services firm. SAM has the specialized expertise and scale to handle projects from coast to coast with unparalleled speed and responsiveness. SAM uses cutting-edge and customized technology to capture the most accurate and reliable data across all of our services including surveying, utility engineering, aerial mapping, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and construction services. We capture and deliver rich, high-resolution data, and optimize that data to meet each client's unique needs.
