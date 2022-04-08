Sam and Donna Boak recently attended an event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida benefiting the continued support to the University.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam and Donna Boak recently attended an event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida benefiting the continued support to the University. Additional attendees included Youngstown area business leaders and Youngstown State University alumni. Sam and Donna have been long-term supporters of Youngstown State University along with many other organizations and philanthropic efforts in the Mahoning Valley community. Both Sam and Donna attended Youngstown State University and as a business man in the area, Sam Boak has always recognized the importance of supporting the "beautiful gem in Youngstown," said Boak.
The Boaks have always promoted education in the community and continue to do so at YSU. They even set up a scholarship at the school sponsored by Boak & Sons, Inc., a residential and commercial exterior contracting company owned and founded by Sam Boak. The scholarship is awarded to a student-athlete who is a business major with a cumulative grade-point average above a 3.00. The most recent Boak & Sons Scholarship awardee was senior Lucas Nasonti, a baseball player for Youngstown State University. Nasonti is a Business Administration major from Warren, Ohio.
In addition to the athletic scholarship, Sam and Donna also fund their own scholarship for a Boak employee's family member who is a student at Youngstown State University.
"Paying it forward is one of my utmost priorities," said Sam Boak. "Youngstown State University significantly impacted my life and my career, and supporting the university is my way of giving back. So many of our community's youth has benefited from YSU's programs and the scholarship helps students with great potential reach their goals. I want to reward YSU students for their hard work by helping them achieve their dreams at such a distinguished University."
To learn more about the Boak & Sons Scholarship at Youngstown State University or any other endowments in the school's athletic program, visit http://www.ysusports.com/penguin_club/endowments. To learn more about Boak & Sons, Inc. visit http://www.boakandsons.com.
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. In today's market, the company's focus for projects has been in Akron and Cleveland due to the market size and Youngstown prices. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
