YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boak & Sons, Inc., a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio, has a wide range of employment positions from field supervisors and laborers to accountants and contract managers. Sam Boak, president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc., decided the team needed a position that would further build on the company's reputation for excellent customer service, but also to assist the office employees in better understanding all the benefits that Boak & Sons has to offer. On October 1, 2021, John McNally filled that role.
McNally joined the Boak & Sons team as the General Counsel to provide advice and counsel to Boak & Sons staff on a variety of workplace issues, such as COVID-19 federal regulations and rules, workplace human resource policies, insurance and cybersecurity issues, and unemployment and workers' compensation.
"John has already had such a positive impact on the Boak & Sons employees," said Boak. "He is well-known and widely respected throughout the Mahoning Valley and our community and is an active presence for this company."
McNally was born and raised in Youngstown and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 1991 and a Juris Doctor and Master of Public Administration from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University in 1996.
"I look forward to using my legal and governmental experience on a daily basis to help Boak and Sons and its employees to continue to grow and expand our operations in the Mahoning Valley, eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania," said McNally.
McNally has been a licensed Attorney in the State of Ohio since 1996. John served as Assistant Law Director for the City of Youngstown from 1998 to 2002, later serving as Law Director from 2002 to 2004. John served as Mahoning County Commissioner from 2005-2012 and as Mayor of Youngstown from 2014-2017. John has also worked for numerous years in private practice with the firms of John A. McNally, III, Co., LPA and Roth Blair, focusing his practice on employment and human resource issues, criminal defense, domestic relations, and administrative law issues and compliance.
"John has a unique perspective as former Mayor and his experience in a workplace of over 700 employees will be invaluable to the 180 employees of Boak & Sons and our customers," said Chris White, vice president, operations of Boak & Sons, Inc. "We're thrilled to have him on the Boak team and we look forward to seeing the impact he makes here."
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/.
