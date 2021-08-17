AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Canfield Fair is celebrating its 175th season this year after the previous season was cancelled and limited to the Junior Fair only due to COVID. The Canfield Fair is a staple of the state of Ohio as the largest county fair in the state and the 3rd largest in the country. It was established in 1846 and has continued to grow into one of the most popular events in the state. The grandstand alone holds over 6,000 people, and the entire grounds covers 353 acres of land. This year, Sam Boak plans to return to the Canfield Fair to uphold the Boak & Sons tradition of setting up a booth to see their friends and customers.
Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio and serves customers from Cleveland, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in architectural sheet metal, residential roofing, commercial roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation. Projects vary from small shingle repairs to massive TPO or EPDM roofing system installations. For a better look at the projects Boak & Sons has completed, visit their portfolio page.
Boak & Sons has been an active participant in the Canfield Fair for decades, with a booth set up every season. The booth includes samples of their roofing, siding, gutter, and insulation materials as well as photos from previous projects. They also give out free water and encourage fair attendees to simply stop and say hello.
"We were heartbroken when the Canfield Fair was cancelled last year," said Boak. "But we understood that safety had to come first. We're thrilled to be able to go back this year to set up out booth and see everyone again. Though we may not be hugging or shaking hands, it will still be wonderful to see our friends, customers and partners again like we've done for so many years."
The Canfield Fair will be held September 1 through 6 this year and will host hundreds of booths and vendors, many from Canfield and the surrounding communities. The fair directors are encouraging those who plan on attending to adhere to current CDC guidelines and where a mask if they are not vaccinated, however masks will not be required.
"Safety is the number one priority here at Boak & Sons, and we will emulate that during the fair," said Boak. "We want our friends, family, and customers to be healthy and safe over anything else."
For more information about the Canfield Fair, visit http://www.canfieldfair.com. To learn more about Boak & Sons, visit http://www.boakandsons.com.
