YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam Boak is the president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc, a residential and commercial contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio. The company is one of the top contractors in the region for roofing, gutters, sheet metal, siding, and insulation. Sam Boak's customers vary from Cleveland, Ohio all the way to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and reach many of the cities and small towns in between. When businesses started to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown, Boak & Sons saw an influx in service calls and lead requests. To help balance the administrative needs in the office, Sam Boak hired two new Contract Administrators.
Julie Cleghorn and Heather Reese both joined the Boak & Sons team in March of 2021. Julie, a graduate of Youngstown State University, started off with a career in banking for over 10 years. "Taking the leap from what I have known for a good part of my life has been nothing short of amazing since coming onboard with Boak & Sons," said Julie. She is now responsible for assisting Boak & Sons' Project Managers, along with being the liaison for the company's Safety Director. Julie spends her time outside of work making home cooked meals for her family, spending time with her dogs, Logan and Barracks, and finding treasures at local flea markets.
Heather Reese was a graduate of ETI Tech College and also started her professional career in the banking industry where she spent the first 12 years of her career. She now handles the ins and outs of the Residential and Commercial Roofing departments at Boak & Sons and assists the company's Project Managers. Heather spends her free time with her husband and their two children, Maya and Jackson. "The short time I have spent within this company, they have not only welcomed me, but have also made my family feel like an extension of theirs as well," said Heather. "It's only the beginning, and I'm excited what the future holds with this amazing company!"
Sam Boak and the rest of the staff at Boak & Sons welcomed Heather and Julie with open arms after carefully selecting the two of them for the open positions.
"We took our time looking for the right people to join the Boak family, and Julie and Heather are both well worth the wait," said Boak. "Their experience and personalities are a perfect fit and they've already done so much to help us give our customers the best quality service possible. We're proud to have them on our team."
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings.
