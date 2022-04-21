Brand creative agency TheorySF develops brand and demand generation campaigns for Airbase.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TheorySF today announced that, after a competitive review, it has been engaged by Airbase, the leading cloud-based spend management solution, to develop a new brand and demand generation advertising campaign.
"After a competitive pitch, we selected TheorySF based on their success with other similar technology brands; their disruptive strategy, creativity, and collaborative brand development process really attracted us," said Darcie Lamond, Airbase's Director of Corporate Brand.
"We're excited to partner with Airbase. They're in a classic tech situation where they have the best vision and the most comprehensive spend management technology, but the industry doesn't fully know it yet. A strong, awareness-building brand campaign that differentiates their comprehensive solution from the smaller point solution players is just what they need right now to continue their meteoric growth," said Russell Quinan, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at TheorySF.
"We're excited about working with Airbase — the assignment is perfect for us. We see a huge opportunity to break through the category noise by capturing and harnessing their unique brand vision and turning that into a disruptive, attention-getting demand generation creative that drives real sales and ROI," said Chip Sheean, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at TheorySF.
About TheorySF:
TheorySF (http://www.theorysf.com) is a San Francisco-based strategy and creative marketing agency that helps clients rapidly evolve their brands and demand generation programs to achieve disruption, lasting brand love, and positive ROI. The firm deploys deep expertise across strategy, creativity, media, social, and interactivity. TheorySF's clients include Airbase, Avast, HMA!, Holonis, NetGear, Riverbed Technologies, Sage Software, Cannabis Club Systems, Forevercar.com, Usurance, and SF Museum of Modern Art.
About Airbase:
Airbase is the only comprehensive spend management platform for growing and mid-market companies. It combines all-inclusive accounts payable automation, software-enabled corporate cards, and simplified employee expense reimbursements. Airbase applies consistent approval workflows across all areas, automates accounting, and provides real-time reporting for all non-payroll spend. Innovative accounting automation results in a faster close, better visibility, and true control. Most companies rely on a combination of siloed software products, spreadsheets, and manual workarounds to pay vendors and reimburse employees. Airbase eliminates the resulting messy tech-stack and inefficient processes by replacing products like Expensify and Bill.com. Airbase empowers employees with a uniform approach to spending money, whether that involves corporate card spend, raising a PO, or requesting reimbursement.
