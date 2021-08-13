LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanctuary Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Sanctuary Real Estate, a hands-on firm that offers genuine care in every client interaction, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
For global real estate advisor and Sanctuary Real Estate founder Ed Dee, world-class performance and hyper-focused client empathy are cornerstones of his service, a mindset that has resulted in a largely referral-based clientele. Dee's market performance has been recognized with numerous industry achievements and awards. In addition to being named among America's Best Real Estate Professionals by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal, Ed ranks in the top 0.08% of 1.4 million agents nationwide. Other accolades include being identified among the top 5% of negotiators in Silicon Valley and the top 5% of producers in the Los Gatos area by HomeLight.
Sanctuary Real Estate provides its clients a buffer from the hectic, competitive, and often stressful world of real estate. The firm works with buyers and sellers throughout Silicon Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, as well as statewide, nationwide, and worldwide. Sanctuary Real Estate often delivers record-breaking performance results, assisting people in buying and selling single-family homes, condos, investment properties, remodels, new builds, financially distressed properties, and commercial real estate through its close-knit partnerships.
Partnering with Side will catapult Sanctuary Real Estate's already impressive results, keeping them on the cutting edge of the ever-evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to their clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Sanctuary Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Sanctuary Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Sanctuary Real Estate, we emphasize record-breaking performance results combined with a style that delivers a well-thought-out and peaceful process for our cherished clients," said Dee. "It is how we've achieved a primarily referral-based business, and we will keep it that way. Alignment in business thinking and a plethora of additional powerful resources were instrumental in my decision to partner with Side, which will allow me to grow Sanctuary Real Estate in a way that is consistent with our client-centric model, empowering us to maintain our focus on our clients and deliver even richer real estate experiences."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Sanctuary Real Estate
Sanctuary Real Estate is a refuge from the often hectic and unpredictable world of real estate. The highly attentive team is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, where it serves real estate buyers and sellers, locally and globally, with purpose and inspiration. Whether clients are interested in existing living structures or land and build/renovate projects, Sanctuary Real Estate leverages its technology and market expertise to consistently achieve top results and graciously assist people to arrive at their peaceful and self-nourishing place. For more information, visit http://www.liveyoursanctuary.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
