REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners is excited to announce the 2022 National Summit will take place September 15 on the waterfront in beautiful San Diego. For years attendees, Partners and technology Providers alike, have enthusiastically provided positive feedback about the event and always enjoyed the SoCal locations. In response, the Sandler team is thrilled to bring attendees together at the Hilton Hotel on the San Diego Waterfront this year.
Sandler's community of Partners are leaders in bringing technology and cloud services to American Businesses. At the Summit they will gain the unique industry insights they need to remain ahead of the technology challenges their clients need to overcome for their organizations to succeed. Gathering together is also a great opportunity to network, advance best practices, and forge the alliances necessary to advance their businesses – plus, the event includes several technology tracks of programming focused on Next Gen Technology and Network Services as well as Sales and Marketing Education. As always, Sandler Partners never forgets the importance of offering Partners the ability to connect 1 on 1, meet with Providers, and enjoy some R&R with fun experiences like outings and mixers.
Education will be front and center on September 15, with a full day of sessions covering everything from sales strategy and marketing to discussions emphasizing current technologies and how customers are shifting their technology spend. Programs have been created to empower Partners with the tools they need to serve their customers and grow revenue. Partners should RSVP early when registration becomes available, this annual event always fills up quickly.
Alan Sandler, Managing Partner, states, "From our humble beginnings, Sandler Partners was designed, including our name choice, to treat our agents as Partners, and while we started by offering voice and data, we have continued to evolve for all our members to make sure we can always provide our community with all the solutions a customer could require – the technology organizations are looking for, to survive and thrive. If you're hacked, you could go out of business. If you go down, it looks bad. If customer experience causes friction, they'll go somewhere else. Our Partners are the consultants who bring the right solutions, at the right time, and in the right combination to save money, and more importantly, to save business."
"Partners who have attended this event in the past know it's value…how it energizes, inspires, and informs. Technology is now one of the most important relationships any organization can have," continues Sandler, "every seat in the C-suite knows, and now actively engages, in these conversations. It's a very exciting time. The National Summit brings our community together to share the latest information, knowledge, and solution developments. Every year our summit evolves and advances, just like the industry, and just like our Partners. Attend, and you're going to leave this place on fire!"
A little more about the venue — the Hilton San Diego Bayfront is a 30-story convention resort, just steps from the downtown Gaslamp Quarter. Recently renovated, the resort features a heated bayfront saltwater pool, the eforea Spa, modern event spaces, and rooms with incredible views of the bay and downtown city skyline.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ industry leading expert technology sales Partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to solve the challenges for thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Our Partners Benefit — Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry leading support network of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center, and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder to help Partners narrow in on the best solutions with the right Providers. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
