LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners is pleased to announce the date for the fall National Summit, which will take place on September 13, right in sunny Southern California. This will offer industry insights agent Partners need to stay current and to understand the technologies reshaping our customers' businesses, as well as the chance to engage with the Partner community.
The National Summit will be in person and will take place at the oceanfront Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. Agent Partners from across the country will be invited and will be connecting with our organization right by the Pacific Ocean. Sessions on sales strategy and discussions emphasizing current technologies will take place to empower Partners with the tools they need to grow revenue. We encourage our agen¬t Partners and interested industry Partners to RSVP early — the event always fills up quickly and we want to try and accommodate as many of our agent Partners as possible.
We've previously held events at this Huntington Beach resort and decided to return for the National Summit by popular demand. A number of leading technology providers are already participating in the Summit, including AT&T, Broadvoice, Cox, Mitel, Vonage, Fusion Connect, Geolinks, Lumen, Nextiva, RingCentral, Spectrum, TPx, Windstream, Call One, Comcast, Dialpad, DYOPATH, LogMeIn, Zoom, Frontier, Granite, Hypercore Networks, Masergy, Ooma, Peerless Networks, Rackspace, Altice USA, Crown Castle, Five9, and Sonic.
Alan Sandler, Managing Partner, exclaimed with a big smile on his face, "I can't wait to see our agents live and in person again! It's going to be so exciting to learn, network and hang out at the beach! Our agent Partners said taking in the presentations and meeting our provider Partners at the Huntington Beach resort location while looking directly out at the ocean is just the best. We listened to them, and we're hosting the Summit here again."
He continued, "The event will focus on helping our Partner community overcome today's hurdles and cut through the noise to ensure their customers are making the best technology decisions. After months of hibernation caused by the pandemic, this will be a much-needed break and a way to reunite with everyone."
We had an unparalleled year in 2020 and experienced a lot of growth. This success is continuing in 2021, and we're holding a variety of events to meet the individual needs of agents as they learn about an ever-evolving technology market.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sandlerpartners.com
