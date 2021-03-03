LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, leading master agent, tech distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies will host the year's first Technology Master Series on Collaboration Solutions this March 9 and 10. Featuring Sales Engineers Eric Beller and Kamran Kowsari, the educational, two-day event will explore the rapidly growing market of Unified Communications, the demand for Microsoft Teams, and direct routing offerings for Teams. Gartner Magic Quadrant providers from Sandler's unparalleled portfolio will also demo their solutions.
Those that attend the event will obtain the enablement tools needed to generate more business. As always, the Sandler Marketing team has put together tools to assist Partners with this Master Series and aims to help agents reach out to potential customers with a deeper understanding of Unified Communications.
Day one will give some industry insights and best practices when designing Unified Communications offerings. RingCentral, Vonage, LogMeIn, Dialpad, and Net2Phone will also demo their products and emphasize key considerations they are seeing when customers are purchasing collaboration solutions. This will be an opportunity to learn about the many different options Sandler's agent partner base has within this in-demand market to meet the needs of their customers.
Day two will dive into everything Microsoft Teams. Eric and Kamran will get into what it is, see it in action with a Teams demo, and talk through the various use cases and the various direct routing solutions — then they will top it off with a roundtable-like discussion with Vonage, LogMeIn, Broadvoice, RingCentral, and Net2Phone to get a deeper understanding of how this solution offers powerful capabilities that customers are in need of. They'll walk through Microsoft Teams licensing and look into the offerings various providers have available. This session will be the perfect opportunity to learn all about Microsoft Teams and learn how to navigate this competitive yet lucrative technology trend.
Eric Beller, SVP of Sales and Complex Solutions notes, "UCaaS includes a wide range of solutions; it's no longer just a phone on a desk, and Partners want to learn more about variety of offerings that are available. Many asked for an informative session highlighting the important details about Unified Communications, and I'm excited to host alongside Kamran and dive into this two-day event."
Hybrid and remote work environments are becoming a norm, making Unified Communications a hot market. This Technology Master Series aims to educate Partners and enable them to sell and succeed. Click here to register.
