REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, a leading independent technology solutions distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Albert Herrera as Director, Channel – Florida. In his new role, he will help build and support the greater Florida market by assisting Partner agents in sourcing the ideal technology solutions for their customers.
Albert is well known and experienced in the channel, having been a prominent industry veteran representing notable technology brands including Dialpad, 8x8, and RingCentral over the past 25 years. This deep understanding of solutions, customer needs, and evolving leads into deals will help our Partners grow their business while expanding our overall community.
"Florida is an incredibly important market in our country and for Sandler Partners' future growth," states Mark Phaneuf, Sandler Partners' Senior Vice President, East. "Albert's dedicated presence, enthusiasm, and experience in Florida is an asset that I know our Partners will appreciate, and come to rely upon."
"I look forward to the opportunity to create deeper relationships with our Partners and help support their needs, as actively or hands-off as they need," adds Albert. "I've partnered with Sandler Partners in the past, and know the influence, competence, and impact they bring to every deal and solution deployment. It will be wonderful to contribute to the success of Florida's Sandler Partners community.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, they've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Partners Benefit
Independently owned. Independent spirit. The Sandler Partners community gains access to an industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
