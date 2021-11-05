HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, leading technology solutions broker and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies welcomes Ruby Shaikh as Senior Channel Manager. In her new role, she will help build the Houston market by helping Partner agents source the ideal technology solutions for their customers.
Ruby has been working in Channel sales and support roles since 2014, with an expertise focus on Network, UCaaS, SD Wan, Cloud, CCaaS, and Security. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the solutions available have helped both Partners and providers grow their presence in the market.
"I'm super excited to have Ruby on our Houston-based team," states Paul Seeley, Sandler Partners, Senior Vice President. "Ruby comes to us with a solid background in Cloud/Network services, and a proven history working both with agents and serving in customer-facing roles. Texas and the Southwest remain one of our biggest markets for Sandler and adding Ruby is another strong step we're taking to grow the Houston market and add local resources."
"I'd like all our Partners to know I'm here to help service all your IT Sourcing needs and provide the support necessary to identify the ideal technology solutions that address your customer's needs," states Ruby. "We can leverage Sandler Partners market knowledge power, reach and streamline your sourcing initiatives — delivering best in breed options at the preferred cost for your clients."
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
