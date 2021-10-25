RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandpiper Hospitality – a Virginia-based hotel management company with vast expertise in the extended-stay segment – has promoted Trisha Grisko to serve as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at the rapidly growing company.
With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Grisko joined the Sandpiper Hospitality team in 2018 as a Divisional Sales Manager. Driving strong results for Sandpiper Hospitality's expanding portfolio of properties, she was promoted to the position of Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing a year ago. Grisko previously spent five years at Hilton Hotels & Resorts, working in both Select and Full-Service properties, and 10 years with Extended Stay America. In 2010, she was honored with a "Best of the Best" award from Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.
"I'm most excited about the evolution and growth that Sandpiper Hospitality is poised for," said Grisko. "I feel very fortunate to be working among such a talented team, we are all very optimistic about the future of the extended-stay segment."
Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Suburban Extended Stay Hotels and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands.
Sandpiper Hospitality has a portfolio of 54 hotels open or under contract in 13 different states. Earlier this fall, Sandpiper Hospitality announced that it has been selected to manage four new properties currently under development in Texas that will join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family.
"Trisha has proven herself to be a passionate & tenacious sales leader," said Sandpiper Hospitality President & CEO Jim Darter. "We appreciate her in-depth, pragmatic approach to sales & marketing as Sandpiper Hospitality continues to execute its vision for aggressive growth."
Sandpiper Hospitality continues to demonstrate its unique ability to combine a flexible approach to 3rd-party management with extra-ordinary financial results for its investors and clients. For more information, please visit http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com.
About Sandpiper Hospitality
Sandpiper Hospitality is a high-performance hotel management firm recognized as experts in the extended stay hotel space. With 54 hotels open or under management for a diverse group of clients across the country, Sandpiper Hospitality is on the leading edge of the hottest segment in hospitality. According to the April 2020 edition of Hospitality Business, Sandpiper Hospitality was the fastest growing Top 100 hotel management company from 2018 to 2019 and that expansion has continued into 2021. The firm has earned its position as the leading operator in the extended stay hotel segment of hospitality by virtue of superior returns on investment for its investors and clients. Sandpiper Hospitality - where expertise grounds us and flexibility elevates us. http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com.
