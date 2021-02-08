SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

 By SandRidge Energy, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced the closing of the previously announced divestiture of its North Park Basin assets in Colorado for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective-date adjustments.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas.  Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

(405) 429-5515

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-closing-of-north-park-basin-asset-sale-for-47-million-301223638.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.