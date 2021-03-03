SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Results and highlights during the full year 2020:

  • Decreased net debt1 by $55.4 million to a net cash position of $2.1 million compared to a net debt position of $53.2 million at the end of the prior year
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million compared to $134.8 million in the prior year
  • Produced 23.8 MBoed compared to 32.8 MBoed in the prior year
  • Incurred a net loss of $277.4 million, or $7.77 per share, driven largely by lower commodity prices and a non-cash ceiling test write down. Adjusted net loss was $7.2 million, or $0.20 per share
  • Decreased G&A by $16.7 million to $15.3 million, or $1.76 per boe, from $32.1 million, or $2.68 boe, in the prior year and decreased Adjusted G&A by $14.7 million to $14.1 million, or $1.62 per boe, from $28.8 million, or $2.41 per boe, in the prior year
  • Decreased LOE by $47.5 million to $43.4 million, or $4.99 per boe, from $90.9 million, or $7.61 per boe, in the prior year
  • Announced the sale of North Park Basin and subsequently closed the sale for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective date and post-closing adjustments
  • Closed on the sale of the company headquarters for $35.4 million in cash
  • Closed on the acquisition of the overriding royalty interests held by SandRidge Mississippian Royalty Trust II for a net purchase price of $3.28 million
  • Continued streak without a recordable Health, Safety and Environmental ("HS&E") incident for 28 months as of the end of the year

Financial Results

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share, operating cash flow totaled $8.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

For the full year 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $277.4 million, or $7.77 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $36.2 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $7.2 million, or $0.20 per share, operating cash flow totaled $44.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was $53.4 million for the year.

Operational Results and Activity

Production totaled 1,938 MBoe (21.1 MBoed, 22% oil, 31% NGLs and 47% natural gas) for the quarter and 8,703 MBoe (23.8 MBoed, 24% oil, 31% NGLs and 45% natural gas) for the full year of 2020.

Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas

Production in the Mid-Continent totaled 1,750 MBoe (19.0 MBoed, 14% oil, 34% NGLs and 52% natural gas) for the quarter and 7,763 MBoe (21.2 MBoed, 15% oil, 35% NGLs and 50% natural gas) for the full year of 2020.

North Park Basin Assets in Colorado

Net production for North Park Basin totaled 188 MBoe (2.1 MBoed, 100% oil) during the quarter and 940 MBoe (2.6 MBoed, 100% oil) for the full year of 2020. 

North Park Basin Sale

On February 5, 2021, we sold all of our oil and natural gas properties and related assets of the North Park Basin in Colorado for a purchase price of $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective date and post-closing adjustments.

Building Sale

On August 31, 2020, the Company closed on the sale of its corporate headquarters building located in Oklahoma City, OK for $35.4 million.

ORRI Acquisition

On September 10, 2020, the Company acquired all of the overriding royalty interests of SandRidge Mississippian Royalty Trust II for a gross purchase price of $5.25 million (net purchase price of $3.28 million, given the Company's prior 37.6% ownership of the Trust).

 

Year End 2020 Estimated Proved Reserves

Proved reserves decreased from 89.9 MMBoe at December 31, 2019 to 36.9 MMBoe at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of downward revisions of 45.0 MMBoe associated with the decrease in year-end SEC commodity prices for oil and natural gas consisting of (27.8 MMBoe from removing PUDs, and 17.3 MMBoe from remaining proved reserves). The Company also recorded 2020 production totaling 8.7 MMBoe and a decrease of 9.0 MMBoe attributable to well shut-ins, sales and other revisions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting 2020 commodity price contraction. These reductions were partially offset by an 8.6 MMBoe increase associated with reduction in expenses and other commercial improvements, and purchases of 1.1 MMBoe of proved reserves.



Oil MBbls



NGLs MBbls



Gas MMcf



Equivalent

MBoe1



Standardized

Measure /PV-

10 $MM

Proved Reserves, December 31, 2019

35,308





15,859





232,307





89,885





$

364



Revisions of previous estimates

(24,650)





(2,246)





(107,426)





(44,800)







Acquisitions of new reserves

74





437





3,391





1,076







Sales of reserves in place

(163)





(111)





(1,827)





(579)







Production

(2,084)





(2,694)





(23,552)





(8,703)







Proved Reserves, December 31, 2020

8,485





11,245





102,893





36,879





$

105























1) Equivalent Boe are calculated using an energy equivalent ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil. Using an energy-equivalent

ratio does not factor in price differences and energy-equivalent prices may differ significantly among produced products.

 

2021 Capital Expenditures and Operational Guidance

In 2021, the Company plans to spend $5.0 - $10.0 million in total capital expenditures. Total production for 2021 is projected to be 4.8 - 6.2 MMBoe. Other operational guidance detail can be found on the "2021 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance" table below. With this plan, the Company intends to remain cash flow positive and maintain a clean balance sheet.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's total liquidity was $32.1 million, based on $22.1 million of cash, excluding restricted cash and $10.0 million available under its credit facility.

As of March 1, 2021, the Company's cash on hand was approximately $78 million.

2021 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Presented below is the Company's updated operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2021. 

 



 Guidance



Projection as of



March 3, 2021

Production



  Oil (MMBbls)

0.60 - 0.90

  Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls)

1.70 - 2.10

Total Liquids (MMBbls)

2.30 - 3.0

  Natural Gas (Bcf)

15.0 - 19.0

Total (MMBoe)

4.80 - 6.20





Price Differentials to NYMEX



  Oil (per Bbl)

($1.75)

  Natural Gas (per MMBtu)

($1.50)

  NGL (% of WTI)

20%





Expenses



  LOE

$28 - $34 million

  Adjusted G&A Expense (1)

$10.7  - $14.7 million





% of Revenue



  Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes

7.0% - 7.5%





Capital Expenditures



  Capital Expenditures (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)

$5 - $10

 

1. 

Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 11. Information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to forecast the excluded items for future periods.

 

Operational and Financial Statistics 

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Production - Total















Oil (MBbl)

428





851





2,084





3,519



NGL (MBbl)

598





575





2,694





2,910



Natural Gas (MMcf)

5,474





7,750





23,552





33,164



Oil equivalent (MBoe)

1,938





2,718





8,703





11,956



Daily production (MBoed)

21.1





29.5





23.8





32.8



















Average price per unit















Realized oil price per barrel - as reported

$

38.18





$

51.13





$

35.33





$

52.96



Realized impact of derivatives per barrel





0.67





4.77





0.34



Net realized price per barrel

$

38.18





$

51.80





$

40.10





$

53.30



















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported

$

9.12





$

11.67





$

6.67





$

12.23



Realized impact of derivatives per barrel















Net realized price per barrel

$

9.12





$

11.67





$

6.67





$

12.23



















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported

$

1.56





$

1.22





$

0.97





$

1.33



Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf

(0.98)









(0.17)





0.15



Net realized price per Mcf

$

0.58





$

1.22





$

0.80





$

1.48



















Realized price per Boe - as reported

$

15.64





$

21.95





$

13.15





$

22.26



Net realized price per Boe - including impact of

derivatives

$

12.90





$

22.17





$

13.83





$

22.78



















Average cost per Boe















Lease operating

$

5.69





$

7.07





$

4.99





$

7.61



Production, ad valorem, and other taxes

$

1.16





$

1.51





$

1.11





$

1.62



Depletion (1)

$

2.38





$

11.82





$

5.79





$

12.28



















Income (loss) per share















Loss per share applicable to common stockholders















Basic

$

(0.01)





$

(7.01)





$

(7.77)





$

(12.68)



Diluted

$

(0.01)





$

(7.01)





$

(7.77)





$

(12.68)



















Adjusted net income (loss) per share available to

common stockholders















Basic

$

0.06





$

(0.11)





$

(0.20)





$

(0.85)



Diluted

$

0.06





$

(0.11)





$

(0.20)





$

(0.85)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in

thousands)















Basic

35,808





35,536





35,689





35,427



Diluted 

35,808





35,536





35,689





35,427



















(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.















 

Capital Expenditures  

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months and year ended  December 31, 2020.

 



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



(In thousands)



(In thousands)









Drilling, completion and capital workovers

$

257





$

3,563



Other capital expenditures

109





1,005



Total Capital Expenditures

$

366





$

4,568



(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)







 

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is presented below:



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



(In thousands)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

28,266





$

5,968











Credit facility

$

20,000





$

57,500



Total debt

20,000





57,500











Stockholders' equity







Common stock

36





36



Warrants

88,520





88,520



Additional paid-in capital

1,062,220





1,059,253



Accumulated deficit

(1,022,710)





(745,357)



Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity

128,066





402,452











Total capitalization

$

148,066





$

459,952



 

 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 







Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Revenues









Oil, natural gas and NGL



$

114,450





$

266,104



Other



526





741



Total revenues



114,976





266,845



Expenses









Lease operating expenses



43,431





90,938



Production, ad valorem, and other taxes



9,634





19,394



Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas



50,349





146,874



Depreciation and amortization—other



7,736





11,684



Impairment



256,399





409,574



General and administrative



15,327





32,058



Restructuring expenses



2,733







Employee termination benefits



8,433





4,792



Gain on derivative contracts



(5,765)





(1,094)



Other operating expense, net



206





(608)



Total expenses



388,483





713,612



Loss  from operations



(273,507)





(446,767)



Other income (expense)









Interest expense, net



(1,998)





(2,974)



Other income (expense), net



(2,494)





436



Total other income (expense)



(4,492)





(2,538)



Loss before income taxes



(277,999)





(449,305)



Income tax expense (benefit)



(646)







Net loss



$

(277,353)





$

(449,305)



Loss per share









Basic



$

(7.77)





$

(12.68)



Diluted



$

(7.77)





$

(12.68)



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









Basic



35,689





35,427



Diluted



35,689





35,427



 

 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,130





$

4,275



Restricted cash - other

6,136





1,693



Accounts receivable, net

19,576





28,644



Derivative contracts





114



Prepaid expenses

2,890





3,342



Other current assets

80





538



Total current assets

50,812





38,606



Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting







Proved

1,463,950





1,484,359



Unproved

17,964





24,603



Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment

(1,375,692)





(1,129,622)





106,222





379,340



Other property, plant and equipment, net

103,118





188,603



Other assets

680





1,140



Total assets

$

260,832





$

607,689











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

51,426





$

64,937



Asset retirement obligation

16,467





22,119



Other current liabilities

984





1,367



Total current liabilities

68,877





88,423



Long-term debt

20,000





57,500



Asset retirement obligation

40,701





52,897



Other long-term obligations

3,188





6,417



Total liabilities

132,766





205,237



Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,928 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and 35,772 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

36





36



Warrants

88,520





88,520



Additional paid-in capital

1,062,220





1,059,253



Accumulated deficit

(1,022,710)





(745,357)



Total stockholders' equity

128,066





402,452



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

260,832





$

607,689



 

 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Cash Flows

 (In thousands)

 







Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$

(277,353)





$

(449,305)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities







Provision for doubtful accounts

3,202





16



Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

58,085





158,558



Impairment

256,399





409,574



Debt issuance costs amortization

792





558



Write off of debt issuance costs





142



Gain on derivative contracts

(5,765)





(1,094)



Cash received on settlement of derivative contracts

5,879





6,266



Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(100)







Stock-based compensation

3,012





4,254



Other

149





(187)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing) cash







Receivables

5,867





15,829



Prepaid expenses

452





(714)



Other current assets

458





(301)



Other assets and liabilities, net

1,134





(610)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(12,968)





(17,217)



Asset retirement obligations

(3,081)





(4,445)



Net cash provided by operating activities

36,162





121,324



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(8,762)





(191,678)



Acquisition of assets

(3,701)





236



Proceeds from sale of assets

37,556





1,593



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

25,093





(189,849)



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from borrowings

59,000





211,096



Repayments of borrowings

(96,500)





(153,596)



Reduction of financing lease liability

(1,233)





(1,374)



Debt issuance costs

(160)





(911)



Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards

(64)





(367)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(38,957)





54,848



NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH

22,298





(13,677)



CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year

5,968





19,645



CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$

28,266





$

5,968



Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

(1,260)





$

(2,157)



Cash received for income taxes

$

616





$



Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable

$

396





$

4,592



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$

67





$

3,347



Carrying values of properties exchanged

$

3,890





$

5,384











 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,806





$

25,795





$

36,162





$

121,324



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(646)





5,564





8,138





7,458



Operating cash flow

$

8,160





$

31,359





$

44,300





$

128,782



 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Net loss

$

(155)





$

(249,142)





$

(277,353)





$

(449,305)



















Adjusted for















Income tax (benefit) expense









(646)







Interest expense

345





974





2,008





3,064



Depreciation and amortization - other

1,665





2,774





7,736





11,684



Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas

4,621





32,119





50,349





146,874



EBITDA

6,476





(213,275)





(217,906)





(287,683)



















Asset impairment

2,602





244,067





256,399





409,574



Stock-based compensation (1)

258





313





1,187





3,266



Loss (gain) on derivative contracts

1,403





453





(5,765)





(1,094)



Net Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative

contracts

(5,318)





566





5,879





6,266



Employee termination benefits

2





327





8,433





4,792



Restructuring expenses

1,090









2,733







Other

2,541





(76)





2,425





(279)



















Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,054





$

32,375





$

53,385





$

134,842







1.

Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

 

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,806





$

25,795





$

36,162





$

121,324



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(646)





5,564





8,138





7,458



Interest expense

345





974





2,008





3,064



Employee termination benefits (1)

2





315





6,609





3,802



Income tax (benefit) expense









(646)







Other

547





(273)





1,114





(806)



















Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,054





$

32,375





$

53,385





$

134,842



















1.

Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net loss excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net loss available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



$



$/Diluted Share



$



$/Diluted Share



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(155)





$

(0.01)





$

(249,142)





$

(7.01)



Asset impairment

2,602





0.07





244,067





6.87



Loss on derivative contracts

1,403





0.04





453





0.01



Net cash (paid) received upon settlement of

derivative contracts

(5,318)





(0.15)





566





0.01



Employee termination benefits

2









327





0.01



Restructuring expenses

1,090





0.03











Other

2,541





0.07





(68)







Adjusted net income (loss) available to common

stockholders

$

2,165





$

0.06





$

(3,797)





$

(0.11)





















Basic



Diluted



Basic



Diluted

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

35,808





35,808





35,536





35,536



Total adjusted net income (loss) per share

$

0.06





$

0.06





$

(0.11)





$

(0.11)



 



Year Ended December 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2019



$



$/Diluted Share



$



$/Diluted Share



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(277,353)





$

(7.77)





$

(449,305)





$

(12.68)



Asset impairment

256,399





7.18





409,574





11.56



Gain  derivative contracts

(5,765)





(0.16)





(1,094)





(0.03)



Net cash (paid) received upon settlement of

derivative contracts

5,879





0.16





6,266





0.17



Employee termination benefits

8,433





0.24





4,792





0.14



Restructuring expenses

2,733





0.08











Other

2,434





0.07





(188)





(0.01)



Adjusted net loss available to common

stockholders

$

(7,240)





$

(0.20)





$

(29,955)





$

(0.85)





















Basic



Diluted 



Basic



Diluted

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

35,689





35,689





35,427





35,427



Total adjusted net loss per share

$

(0.20)





$

(0.20)





$

(0.85)





$

(0.85)



 

 

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



$



$/Boe



$



$/Boe



(In thousands, except per Boe amounts)

General and administrative

$

3,037





$

1.57





$

5,797





$

2.13



Stock-based compensation (1)

(258)





(0.13)





(313)





(0.11)



Adjusted G&A

$

2,779





$

1.44





$

5,484





$

2.03



 



Year Ended December 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2019



$



$/Boe



$



$/Boe



(In thousands, except per Boe amounts)

General and administrative

$

15,327





$

1.76





$

32,058





$

2.68



Stock-based compensation (1)

(1,187)





(0.14)





(3,266)





(0.27)



Adjusted G&A

$

14,140





$

1.62





$

28,792





$

2.41







1.

Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

