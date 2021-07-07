SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of DSI Underground, the global leader in ground support and reinforcement products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunneling industries. 

In 2020, DSI Underground had revenues of about EUR 516 million (excluding the four joint ventures that are part of the acquisition) and a pro-forma EBIT margin ~200 basis points dilutive to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions' margin, including purchase price allocation. The purchase price is approximately EUR 943 million on a cash and debt free basis. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be slightly positive. DSI Underground has around 2,000 employees.

DSI Underground will form its own division within the business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, July 7, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact

Louise Tjeder

Vice President Investor Relations

phone: +46 70 782 6374 or

Johannes Hellström

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-acquisition-of-dsi-underground,c3381706

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3381706/1442390.pdf

Sandvik completes the acquisition of DSI Underground

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-completes-the-acquisition-of-dsi-underground-301327058.html

SOURCE Sandvik

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.