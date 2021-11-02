SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Polish company Fabryka Narzędzi FANAR S.A. (Fanar), a manufacturer of round tools.

In 2020, Fanar had revenues of about SEK 175 million. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be limited.

The company will be reported in Seco, a division within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Stockholm, November 2, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Polish round tools company Fanar

