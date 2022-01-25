SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

 

What:

Sanmina Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings

 

When:

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET

 

Web Link:

www.sanmina.com

 

Dial in Number:

866.891.4420 – Domestic

201.383.2868 – International





Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

 

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-conference-call-301468074.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

