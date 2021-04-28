DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") of $742 million, or $2.42 per diluted common share.
On April 27, 2021, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. received an exception to the extended interim policy (the "Interim Policy") from the Federal Reserve. As a result, the SC Board of Directors will consider declaring a dividend during the second quarter 2021.
Management Quotes
"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our business model and our people, supported by unprecedented government assistance, resilient consumers and the continued outperformance of the auto industry. All these factors led to record first quarter results, including $742 million in net income, $8.6 billion in loan and lease originations and continued improvement in key credit indicators. We remain dedicated to supporting all of our dealers, our OEM partner, Stellantis, and our customers and employees as we manage through the economic recovery," said Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO.
Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our first quarter earnings are a result of disciplined underwriting and risk management before and during the pandemic, strong market share across our dealers, low losses and record used car prices. The quarter was also highlighted by more than $7.0 billion of funding through a series of on and off-balance sheet transactions which will lead to a more efficient balance sheet. We sold our held for sale, unsecured personal loan portfolio, and entered into a forward flow agreement to fund future receivables. We also added approximately $2.5 billion to our serviced for others portfolio, driven by prime loan sales to third parties. Our liquidity and capital levels remain robust, and position the company to continue to manage the remaining uncertainty in the economy, while also driving shareholder value."
Strategic Highlights & Balance Sheet Optimization
- Termination of the Federal Reserve Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017
- Declared and paid a $0.22 ordinary dividend and a $0.22 special dividend in March 2021
- Sold ~$1.3 billion held for sale, personal loan portfolio as well as entered into a forward flow agreement to fund 00future obligations
- Executed ~$2.4 billion in off-balance sheet prime loan sales, adding to the serviced for others platform
- Issued ~$3.5 billion of asset-backed securities
- Named Bruce Jackson as Head of Chrysler Capital & Auto Relationships
First Quarter of 2021 Highlights (variances compared to first quarter of 2020 ("Q1 2020"), unless otherwise noted)
- Net Income of $742 million
- Total auto originations of $8.6 billion, up 24%
- Core retail auto loan originations of $2.8 billion, up 21%
- Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.7 billion, up 40%
- Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.2 billion, up 7%
- Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 36%, down from 39%
- Santander Bank, N.A. program originations of $2.0 billion
- Net finance and other interest income2 of $1.4 billion, up 19%
- 30-59 delinquency ratio of 4.4%, down 390 basis points
- 59-plus delinquency ratio1 of 2.2%, down 240 basis points
- Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 9.7%, down 580 basis points
- Recovery rate of 69.1%, up from 50.1%
- RIC net charge-off ratio3 of 3.0%, down 470 basis points
- Allowance ratio of 18.9%, up from 18.5% as of December 31, 2020
- Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.4 billion, up from $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2020
- Return on average assets ("ROA") of 6.1%
- Expense ratio of 1.8%, down 10 basis points
- Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 16.5%
1
Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.
2
Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.
3
Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.
About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Table of Contents
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3: Other Financial Information
Table 4: Credit Quality
Table 5: Originations
Table 6: Asset sales
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
415,969
$
109,053
Finance receivables held for sale, net
—
1,567,527
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost
32,090,201
33,114,638
Allowance for credit loss
(6,005,115)
(6,110,633)
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net
26,085,086
27,004,005
Restricted cash
2,623,565
2,221,094
Accrued interest receivable
345,769
415,765
Leased vehicles, net
16,478,224
16,391,107
Furniture and equipment, net
58,081
62,032
Goodwill
74,056
74,056
Intangible assets
73,833
70,128
Other assets
1,079,419
972,726
Total assets
$
47,234,002
$
48,887,493
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Borrowings and other debt obligations
$
38,541,624
$
41,138,674
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,497,829
1,263,796
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
567,474
531,369
Other liabilities
395,222
331,693
Total liabilities
$
41,002,149
$
43,265,532
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value
3,060
3,061
Additional paid-in capital
387,946
393,800
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
(41,818)
(50,566)
Retained earnings
5,882,665
5,275,666
Total stockholders' equity
$
6,231,853
$
5,621,961
Total liabilities and equity
$
47,234,002
$
48,887,493
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest on finance receivables and loans
$
1,304,651
$
1,273,819
Leased vehicle income
740,884
747,979
Other finance and interest income
1,426
7,551
Total finance and other interest income
2,046,961
2,029,349
Interest expense
253,537
328,834
Leased vehicle expense
423,795
552,912
Net finance and other interest income
1,369,629
1,147,603
Credit loss expense
136,209
907,887
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense
1,233,420
239,716
Profit sharing
67,326
14,295
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing
1,166,094
225,421
Investment losses, net
(14,712)
(63,426)
Servicing fee income
18,694
19,103
Fees, commissions, and other
100,528
95,130
Total other income
104,510
50,807
Compensation and benefits
153,895
133,326
Repossession expense
45,346
57,662
Other expenses
95,251
91,685
Total operating expenses
294,492
282,673
Income (loss) before income taxes
976,112
(6,445)
Income tax expense
234,457
(2,458)
Net income (loss)
$
741,655
$
(3,987)
Net income per common share (basic)
$
2.42
$
(0.01)
Net income per common share (diluted)
$
2.42
$
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares (basic)
306,108,987
334,026,052
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
306,325,155
334,346,122
Number of shares outstanding
306,033,735
321,117,187
Table 3: Other Financial Information
Three Months Ended March 31,
Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Yield on retail installment contracts
14.8
%
15.3
%
Yield on leased vehicles
7.3
%
4.4
%
Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1)
34.7
%
26.5
%
Yield on earning assets (2)
12.7
%
11.8
%
Cost of debt (3)
2.5
%
3.3
%
Net interest margin (4)
10.7
%
9.2
%
Expense ratio (5)
1.8
%
1.9
%
Return on average assets (6)
6.1
%
(0.03)
%
Return on average equity (7)
50.1
%
(0.3)
%
Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)
3.0
%
7.7
%
Net charge-off ratio (8)
3.0
%
7.7
%
Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)
2.2
%
4.6
%
Allowance ratio (10)
18.9
%
17.7
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)
18.2
%
*
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)
16.5
%
13.8
%
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts
$
244,075
$
593,046
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment
698,620
1,418,857
End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale
—
161,639
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment
699,005
1,419,865
End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
31,840,959
30,781,350
End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment
31,813,760
30,741,144
End of period gross personal loans held for sale
—
1,341,361
End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment
31,813,760
30,753,640
End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
49,114,776
48,598,983
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment
32,569,618
30,718,119
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale
32,853,151
30,768,423
Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases
33,909,419
32,242,390
Average gross operating leases
17,281,874
17,735,640
Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
51,191,293
49,978,030
Average managed assets
63,779,438
60,207,338
Average total assets
48,262,590
47,690,751
Average debt
40,070,243
39,692,456
Average total equity
5,922,904
6,006,455
(1)
Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees
(2)
"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
(3)
"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt
(4)
"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
(5)
"Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets
(6)
"Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets
(7)
"Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity
(8)
"Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a amortized cost basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio.
(9)
"Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases
(10)
"Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
(11)
"Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. The Common stock dividend payout ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 has not been disclosed since the earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a negative number
(12)
"Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)
Table 4: Credit Quality
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Retail Installment Contracts
Retail Installment Contracts
Allowance for Credit Loss
Non-TDR
TDR
Non-TDR
TDR
Balance — beginning of period
$
4,792,464
$
1,314,170
$
2,123,878
$
914,718
Day 1 - Adjustment to allowance for adoption of CECL standard
—
—
2,030,473
71,833
Credit loss expense
40,059
98,722
757,193
150,850
Charge-offs (a)
(586,793)
(202,461)
(899,550)
(289,567)
Recoveries
416,903
128,277
470,669
125,402
Balance — end of period
$
4,662,633
$
1,338,708
$
4,482,663
$
973,236
(a)
Charge-offs for retail installment contracts includes partial write-down of loans to the collateral value less estimated costs to sell, for which a bankruptcy notice was received. There is no additional ACL on these loans.
A summary of delinquencies of our retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Delinquent Balance
March 31, 2021
Amount
Percent
Amortized cost, 30-59 days past due
$
1,409,974
4.4
%
Delinquent amortized cost over 59 days
698,620
2.2
%
Total delinquent balance at amortized cost
$
2,108,594
6.6
%
Delinquent Balance
December 31, 2020
Amount
Percent
Principal 30-59 days past due
$
1,971,766
6.0
%
Delinquent principal over 59 days
1,038,869
3.1
%
Total delinquent principal (a)
$
3,010,635
9.1
%
The retail installment contracts held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Nonaccrual Balance
March 31, 2021
Amount
Percent
Non-TDR
$
544,228
1.7
%
TDR
260,408
0.8
%
Total non-accrual loans (a)
$
804,636
2.5
%
(a) The table includes balances based on amortized cost.
Nonaccrual Balance
December 31, 2020
Amount
Percent
Non-TDR
$
748,026
2.3
%
TDR
385,021
1.2
%
Total nonaccrual principal (a)
$
1,133,047
3.5
%
The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Allowance Ratios
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
TDR - Unpaid principal balance
$
4,357,438
$
3,945,040
TDR - Impairment
1,338,708
1,314,170
TDR - Allowance ratio
30.7%
33.3%
Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance
$
27,442,853
$
28,977,299
Non-TDR - Allowance
4,662,633
4,792,464
Non-TDR Allowance ratio
17.0%
16.5%
Total - Unpaid principal balance
$
31,800,291
$
32,922,339
Total - Allowance
6,001,341
6,106,634
Total - Allowance ratio
18.9%
18.5%
The Company's ACL decreased $0.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the decrease was primarily due to balance and improved macroeconomic outlook.
Table 5: Originations
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Retained Originations
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
4,383,146
$
3,846,226
$
3,954,958
Average APR
15.0 %
15.3 %
15.1 %
Average FICO® (a)
606
607
609
Discount/(premium)
(1.6) %
(0.8) %
(1.4) %
Personal loans (b)
—
270,835
$
526,541
Average APR
— %
29.8 %
29.5 %
Leased vehicles
2,154,506
2,020,721
$
1,956,559
Finance lease
2,796
3,002
$
3,026
Total originations retained
$
6,540,448
$
6,140,784
$
6,441,084
Sold Originations
Retail installment contracts
$
95,738
$
—
$
—
Average APR
9.5 %
— %
— %
Average FICO® (c)
688
—
—
Personal Loans (d)
$
292,709
$
—
$
—
Average APR
29.7 %
— %
— %
Total originations sold
$
388,447
$
—
$
—
Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program)
$
6,928,895
$
6,140,784
$
6,441,084
(a)
Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $450 million, $432 million, and $392 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $154 million, $139 million, and $153 million, respectively, were commercial loans.
(b)
Included in the total origination volume is $21 million, and $143 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively, related to newly opened accounts.
(c)
Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $2 million, zero, and zero for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, the commercial loans were zero.
(d)
Included in the total origination volume is $25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to newly opened accounts.
SBNA Originations Program
Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $2.0 billion of retail installment contacts during the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Table 6: Asset Sales
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Assets Sold
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
2,380,785
$
—
$
—
Average APR
4.0%
— %
— %
Average FICO®
$
740
—
—
Personal loans
$
1,253,476
—
$
—
Average APR
29.7%
— %
— %
Total asset sales
$
3,634,261
$
—
$
—
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
31,813,760
$
32,937,036
Average APR
15.9%
15.2%
Discount/(premium)
(0.48)%
(0.15)%
Leased vehicles
$
17,273,817
$
17,259,468
Finance leases
$
27,199
$
26,150
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Total equity
$
6,231,853
$
5,146,103
Add: Adjustment due to CECL capital relief (c)
1,805,720
1,669,466
Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
163,359
153,712
Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(41,818)
(63,655)
Tier 1 common capital
$
7,916,032
$
6,725,512
Risk weighted assets (a)(c)
47,995,845
48,829,941
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)(c)
16.5%
13.8%
(a)
Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets.
(b)
CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.
(c)
As described in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, on January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments -Credit Losses ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance, net of income tax, and increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $2 billion. As also described in our 2019 10-K, the U.S. banking agencies in December 2018 had approved a final rule to address the impact of CECL on regulatory capital by allowing banking organizations, including the Company, the option to phase in the day-one impact of CECL until the first quarter of 2023. In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company elected this alternative option instead of the one described in the December 2018 rule.
