HOLON, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

 

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP



Non-GAAP





Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Revenue

$119.2

$101.7

17.3%

$119.9

$102.9

16.4%

Gross Profit

$48.7

$41.4

17.6%

$53.9

$47.0

14.6%

Gross Margin

40.8%

40.7%

10 bps

45.0%

45.7%

 (70) bps

Operating Income

$15.7

$10.2

53.9%

$21.6

$18.7

15.7%

Operating Margin

13.2%

10.1%

 310 bps

18.0%

18.1%

(10) bps

Net Income (*)

$13.7

$8.3

64.3%

$17.7

$14.5

22.3%

Diluted EPS

$0.25

$0.15

66.7%

$0.32

$0.27

18.5%

 

 

Summary Results for Full Year 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change



2021

2020



2021

2020



Revenue

$461.0

$382.9

20.4%

$463.6

$384.5

20.6%

Gross Profit

$187.8

$156.0

20.4%

$208.3

$172.9

20.4%

Gross Margin

40.7%

40.7%

-

44.9%

45.0%

(10) bps

Operating Income

$57.5

$45.0

27.7%

$81.4

$67.9

19.8%

Operating Margin

12.5%

11.8%

70 bps

17.6%

17.7%

(10) bps

Net income (*)

$47.2

$33.8

39.7%

$65.5

$52.0

26.1%

Diluted EPS

$0.85

$0.65

30.8%

$1.18

$1.00

18.0%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens finished the year strong, with fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue growing 16.4% to $119.9 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 18.0%, reflecting our ability to maintain profitability despite the cost increases that our industry and many sectors are facing," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "Europe was the leading growth region for Sapiens in 2021 with revenue growth organically and with M&A of 38.5% year-over-year. We signed multiple new logos across various segments and experienced a substantial increase in average European deal size. In North America region we delivered mixed results in '21, Life, DECISION, and Reinsurance continued growing steadily, building a solid pipeline for '22. We are pursuing new opportunities and developing a growing pipeline positioning Sapiens to deliver improved total growth in North America by the second half of '22." 

"Today, the majority of our new wins are delivered on the cloud," continued Mr. Al-Dor. "We have recently announced a new Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ilan Buganim, who brings vast technology experience from his numerous leadership positions. Ilan will lead our cloud journey and is responsible for developing a coherent view across all of our product offering. Sapiens' emphasis on product innovation continues to earn industry analysts' awards and recognition from the market."

"We are introducing 2022 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $495 million to $500 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.0% to 17.3%," which on constant currency base represent organic growth of 9.1% and profitability level of 18.2% at the mid- point range of our guidance concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 23, 2022 at 9:30 am. Eastern Time (4:30 pm. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.  For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Investors Contact

Shay Assaraf

Brett Maas

Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

+1 646-536-7331



Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com







Kimberly Rogers



Managing Director, Hayden IR



+1 541-904-5075



kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









  Three months ended



  Year ended







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



(unaudited)





















 Revenue



119,225



101,661



461,035



382,903

 Cost of revenue



70,561



60,288



273,191



226,929





















 Gross profit



48,664



41,373



187,844



155,974





















 Operating expenses:



















 Research and development, net



13,891



11,129



54,013



41,358



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



19,041



20,019



76,343



69,613

 Total operating expenses



32,932



31,148



130,356



110,971





















 Operating income



15,732



10,225



57,488



45,003





















 Financial and other expenses (income), net



(311)



1,212



202



3,805

 Taxes on income



2,404



611



9,964



7,041









































 Net income



13,639



8,402



47,322



34,157





















 Attributable to non-controlling interest



(26)



83



151



382





















 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



13,665



8,319



47,171



33,775









































 Basic earnings per share



0.25



0.16



0.86



0.67





















 Diluted earnings per share



0.25



0.15



0.85



0.65







































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



54,902



53,715



54,785



51,208



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,626



54,541



55,561



52,159

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended



  Year ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



















GAAP revenue



119,225



101,661



461,035



382,903

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



629



1,275



2,519



1,598

Non-GAAP revenue



119,854



102,936



463,554



384,501



















GAAP gross profit



48,664



41,373



187,844



155,974

Revenue adjustment



629



1,275



2,519



1,598

Amortization of capitalized software



2,084



1,931



7,679



6,558

Amortization of other intangible assets



2,556



2,465



10,253



8,811

Non-GAAP gross profit



53,933



47,044



208,295



172,941



















GAAP operating income



15,732



10,225



57,488



45,003

Gross profit adjustments



5,269



5,671



20,451



16,967

Capitalization of software development



(2,256)



(1,604)



(7,911)



(5,798)

Amortization of other intangible assets



1,311



1,204



5,377



3,316

Stock-based compensation



1,274



1,240



4,801



3,987

Acquisition-related costs (*)



260



1,930



1,198



4,447

Non-GAAP operating income



21,590



18,666



81,404



67,922



















  GAAP net income attributable to 

  Sapiens' shareholders



13,665



8,319



47,171



33,775

  Operating income adjustments



5,858



8,441



23,916



22,919

  Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment



(1,842)



(2,299)



(5,550)



(4,735)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to

  Sapiens' shareholders



17,681



14,461



65,537



51,959



















Diluted earnings per share



0.32



0.27



1.18



1.00



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted earnings

per share (in thousands)



55,626



54,541



55,561



52,159



















 (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 

U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended



Year ended





 December 31,



 December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















GAAP operating profit



15,732



10,225



57,488



45,003



















Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue



 

629



1,275



 

2,519



1,598

Amortization of capitalized software



2,084



1,931



7,679



6,558

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,867



3,669



15,630



12,127

Capitalization of software development



(2,256)



(1,604)



(7,911)



(5,798)

Stock-based compensation



1,274



1,240



4,801



3,987

Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs



260



 

1,930



1,198



4,447



















Non-GAAP operating profit



21,590



18,666



81,404



67,922



















Depreciation



1,989



1,366



5,360



4,698



















Adjusted EBITDA



23,579



20,032



86,764



72,620



















 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020





















Revenues

119,854



118,442



115,036



110,222



102,936

Gross profit

53,933



53,413



51,720



49,229



47,044

Operating income

21,590



21,019



19,795



19,000



18,666

Adjusted EBITDA

23,579



22,144



20,920



20,120



20,032

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

17,681



16,976



15,975



14,908



14,461





















Diluted earnings per share

0.32



0.31



0.29



0.27



0.27

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown 

U.S. dollars in thousands





Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020





















North America

48,872



48,952



46,767



44,754



47,303

Europe

62,416



59,707



59,718



57,642



49,225

Rest of the World

8,566



9,783



8,551



7,826



6,408





















Total

119,854



118,442



115,036



110,222



102,936

 

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands





Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020





















Cash-flow from operating activities

27,386



14,556



26,845



11,755



21,030

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(2,256)



(2,064)



(1,959)



(1,632)



(1,604)

Capital expenditures

(801)



(1,082)



(1,082)



(821)



(725)

Free cash-flow

24,329



11,410



23,804



9,302



18,701





















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**)

407



477



-



1,280



2,363





















Adjusted free cash-flow

24,736



11,887



23,804



10,582



21,064

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands









December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 ASSETS























 CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents



190,243



152,561



Short-term bank deposit



20,000



30,000



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



76,261



65,409



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



13,841



19,388















Total current assets



300,345



267,358













 LONG-TERM ASSETS











Property and equipment, net



14,458



16,970



Severance pay fund



5,954



6,582



Goodwill and intangible assets, net



343,283



363,597



Operating lease right-of-use assets



43,665



54,390



Other long-term assets



7,288



5,264















Total long-term assets



414,648



446,803













 TOTAL ASSETS



714,993



714,161













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















 CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade payables



5,008



5,389



Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,796



19,796



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



76,450



75,119



Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



10,827



9,924



Deferred revenue



39,614



34,548















Total current liabilities



151,695



144,776













 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



78,986



98,676



Deferred tax liabilities



15,360



16,010



Other long-term liabilities



12,144



12,129



Long-term operating lease liabilities



38,751



48,773



Redeemable non-controlling interest



101



517



Accrued severance pay



9,236



9,586















Total long-term liabilities



154,578



185,691













EQUITY





408,720



383,694













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



714,993



714,161

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands





For the twelve months ended December 31,



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

47,322



34,157

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Impairment of right of use asset

1,439



351

Depreciation and amortization

28,669



23,383

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

106



134

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

(60)



44

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

4,801



3,987









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:







Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(13,937)



(5,168)

Deferred tax liabilities, net

(1,902)



(16)

Other operating assets

17,743



(2,049)

Trade payables

(529)



(1,344)

Other operating liabilities

(8,415)



1,435

Deferred revenues

4,930



2,992

Accrued severance pay, net

375



349









Net cash provided by operating activities

80,542



58,255









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(3,786)



(2,633)

Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits

10,031



(30,397)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,111



12

Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition

-



22,890

Net cash paid for acquisitions

831



(109,052)

Capitalized software development costs

(7,911)



(5,798)

Acquisition of intellectual property

(151)



(2,810)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

125



(127,788)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

2,038



5,050

Distribution of dividend

(20,255)



(7,044)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)



(9,898)

Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses

-



60,346

Receipt of short-term loan

-



20,000

Repayment of loan

-



(20,000)

Payment of contingent considerations

(926)



(538)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(990)



(147)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(31)



-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses

-



108,737









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(39,960)



156,506









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,025)



(707)









Increase in cash and cash equivalents

37,682



86,266

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

152,561



66,295









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

190,243



152,561

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1 

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $406.5 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (36.78)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.27).

