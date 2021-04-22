Sapiens Logo

Sapiens Logo

 By Sapiens International Corporation

HOLON, Israel, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on May 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032;

International: +972-3-918-0609; 

UK: 0-800-917-5108.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Sapiens' website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same location for 90 days.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investor Contact

Daphna Golden

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@sapiens.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-4-2021-301274902.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.