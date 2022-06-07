Sapphire Technologies will present a paper with its parent company Calnetix Technologies at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Turbomachinery Technical Conference and Exposition June 13-17.
CERRITOS, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sapphire Technologies will present a paper with its parent company Calnetix Technologies at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Turbomachinery Technical Conference and Exposition June 13-17.
Sapphire's Senior Program Manager Jeremy Liu and Calnetix's Rotordynamics and Controls Engineer Ovais Najeeb will co-present Part III of the three-part paper entitled, "The Development of Turboexpander-Generator for Gas Pressure Letdown – Design Validation" on June 16. The paper will describe the testing data of two turboexpander generators that produce 125 kW and 280 kW of power from a natural gas pressure letdown application. The authors will explain the drop testing results on the touchdown bearings and present the design of an active front end variable speed drive along with power generation results.
The paper is a follow-up to Design and Analysis, and Economic Analysis papers that were presented last year at the ASME and is co-authored by Calnetix's Power Electronics Manager Liping Zheng and Manager of Rotordynamics and AMB Controls Rasish Khatri.
"The design validation data from Toho Gas' natural gas facility confirms that our magnetic bearing supported turboexpander-generator system will make their gas distribution process more efficient and sustainable," said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies. "We will continue to maximize our customer's plant efficiency by producing clean energy, which will help them reduce their global carbon footprint."
In its 67th year, the ASME Turbo Expo aims to accelerate the transition of the energy and propulsion sectors into a carbon-neutral future by 2050. The Turbo Expo will serve as a synergetic platform for government, academic, research and industry professionals to discuss multidisciplinary approaches for decarbonization.
Image caption: Sapphire Technologies' Turboexpander-Generator
About Sapphire Technologies
Based in Cerritos, Calif., Sapphire Technologies develops, manufactures and sells energy recovery systems for both natural gas and hydrogen industrial and commercial applications. These reliable and sustainable systems are specifically designed to convert the energy wasted in pressure reduction processes into clean electric power without interrupting production or processing activities. Sapphire Technologies is a subsidiary of Calnetix Technologies.
