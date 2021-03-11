CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Satellogic, the first company to develop a scalable Earth observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, today announced new partnerships with four major US-based space organizations: The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), SmallSat Alliance and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).
Through its partnership with USGIF and INSA, Satellogic will help promote the application of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) towards national security challenges, as well as advance intelligence and national security priorities. These organizational goals align with Satellogic's long-term mission of providing the public sector with geospatial insights that enable decision makers to improve or protect their environments, including border, resource and infrastructure monitoring.
The SmallSat Alliance similarly aligns with Satellogic's strategic goals through the Alliance's trusted relationship with Congress and broader government officials. By joining the SmallSat Alliance, Satellogic will be able to help promote the usage of smallsat capabilities to complement government programs and roadmaps.
"The US government is leading the way when it comes to partnerships with commercial space companies, and we are thrilled to see them diversifying their portfolio to partner with companies like Satellogic to leverage the potential of high-frequency, high-resolution data," said Matthew Tirman, Head of Satellogic North America. "US officials know that they can take full advantage of the power of industry to help fuel and support their missions, and organizations like USGIF, INSA and SmallSat are instrumental in ensuring the long-term success of these relationships. As the commercial provider with more capacity in orbit than any other, it makes sense for Satellogic to play a leading role through these partnerships."
Through their member-driven consensus process, OGC serves as the leading authority on geospatial standards, ensuring that location information is findable, accessible, integratable and reusable. Together with OGC, Satellogic plans to lead discussions that ensure interoperability of geospatial data. Particularly given Satellogic's global employee and customer-base, compatibility of geospatial data across country and use case is a leading priority for the company.
"As commercial space capabilities become more accessible globally, and public-private partnerships become increasingly important to both commercial and federal space entities, the relevance of interoperability through standards and policy cannot be understated," said Thomas VanMatre, Vice President of Global Business Development at Satellogic. "That's why Satellogic is proud to join the Open Geospatial Consortium and help guide discussions around the future use and integration of our impactful data."
This series of partnerships comes on the heels of Tirman and VanMatre's recent hires, which further expanded Satellogic's US presence. Driven by Satellogic's industry-leading in-orbit capacity and high-resolution imagery, Satellogic has a growing base of US government, international governments and commercial partners.
Founded in 2010, Satellogic is a global company with more than 200 employees and offices across the United States, South America, Europe and Asia.
About Satellogic
Satellogic is the first vertically integrated geospatial analytics company. We drive real outcomes with planetary-scale insights you can trust.
Our low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation, platform, and data science teams work together to deliver high-frequency, high resolution, end-to-end solutions at the right price point. We make sense of the data so you can focus on the big decisions at hand.
Our satellite engineers, AI experts, and solution specialists are on a mission to deliver a fundamentally better picture of our planet and the many forces that reshape it every day. We bring space down to earth for large enterprises and governments of all sizes who need to see for themselves how our world is changing.
Satellogic. Now you see.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com
