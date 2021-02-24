Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries)

 By Saulsbury Industries

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce the recent award for the EPC delivery of a 10 MMCF/D Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) loading station in West Texas. This EPC contract was awarded from North America's leading provider of low carbon energy solutions for customers in the energy, utility, and industrial sectors. Saulsbury is proud to be a part of this substantial step towards building a cleaner energy future by providing reliable, clean-burning fuel options to the general public.

Saulsbury is proud to be a part of this substantial step towards building a cleaner energy future.

As a cleaner burning fuel, CNG is more environmentally friendly than other common fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Utilization of CNG in lieu of these other fuel sources significantly reduces the amount of carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrous oxides (NOx) produced during combustion. The increased demand for low carbon energy options is driving expansion across this leading CNG operator's integrated CNG platform and Saulsbury is pleased to support this growth. Saulsbury will be responsible for the engineering/design of the facility including compressors, heat exchangers, chillers, an electrical power distribution building, and truck loading stations. Saulsbury will also be responsible for the turnkey construction of the facility.

"Partnering with our client on the continued growth of their CNG infrastructure is an exciting step in Saulsbury's initiatives for diversification and expansion of our core business lines, and yet another step forward for our ESG initiatives." said Sean Trotter - VP – EPC Engineering & Major Projects.

Saulsbury could not be more pleased to partner with this very important client to bring both company's dreams of clean energy with lower operating costs and a lower impact on the environmental to fruition.  We are very thankful for this great opportunity to be a part of this vision for the future.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes, Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene; Pecos, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

 

