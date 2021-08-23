NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 1216 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated water was still running high on the Little Lehigh and Spring Creek. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Due to high water, Spring Creek Road is subject to closures. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&