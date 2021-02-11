BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care has announced the acquisition of Big Twigs Arboricultural Services of Orion, Michigan. This will become SavATree's second office in Michigan and 51st branch office.
Big Twigs has been providing a loyal customer base in the Metro Detroit tri-county area with general tree care and plant health care services. In addition to the current service offerings, clients will now have access to a wider range of services including professional lawn care, tick and mosquito treatments, deer deterrents, organic options and consulting services.
"We're thrilled to join forces with Big Twigs, a reputable company known for outstanding service," said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "Building density in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties will provide clients with an enhanced portfolio of services as we continue to uphold an environmentally responsible approach."
Big Twigs' owner Jon Knowlden noted, "SavATree shares our same philosophy and commitment to high-quality standards, making this a great fit. I am confident that we will continue to provide our customers with top quality services."
